Renee Young has given her notice to WWE after eight years with the company, could make final WWE appearances this weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renee Young, a long-time WWE announcer, has given her notice according to several published reports including PWInsider.com and confirmed independently by PWTorch. She has worked for WWE since 2012 after getting her start in broadcasting at The Score in Canada several years before that.

She shined as WWE’s main interviewer on Raw and Smackdown, and more recently hosted Fox Sports 1’s “WWE Backstage” program, similar to the Raw interview post-shows on WWE Network several years ago. She was also part of commentary teams on NXT and Raw TV shows as recently as 2018.

Her final weekend on air for WWE could be this weekend.

She is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who himself left WWE last year. There will understandably be speculation she is headed to AEW to become an on-air commentator or interview for them.

PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon believes speculation on her future shouldn’t be limited to AEW. “Obviously a lot of people will speculate that Renee Young will end up in AEW,” he said. “But, she’s so good as a host and interviewer, I wonder if her next step is outside of pro wrestling altogether. ESPN should be all over her. Maybe even Fox Sports (after her run on Backstage).”

She was widely praised for her work as both an interviewer and talk show host with WWE, and well-liked behind the scenes in WWE.