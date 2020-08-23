8/23 WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV REPORT: Keller’s report on McIntyre vs. Orton, Strowman vs. Fiend, Bayley vs. Asuka, Sasha vs. Asuka, Rollins vs. Dominik

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-Pyro blasted to kick off Summerslam inside Thunderdome.

(1) BAYLEY vs. SASHA BANKS – Smackdown Women’s Title

After Asuka’s ring entrance, they cut to a soundbite of Asuka proclaiming she will become champion. Cole asked Graves if Asuka can win both belts. He said yes. Bayley and Sasha walked out. Bayley looked upset with the circumstances, hanging her head and looking grumpy. Asuka landed a leaping DDT off the steps onto Bayley on the floor. Sasha looked on in horror. Graves said if Asuka could get Bayley back in the ring, she could win. (I would *hope* a flying DDT on the ringside floor would be considered a finisher.) Bayley made a comeback shortly thereafter. Cole said Bayley cannot imagine what her life would be like without the championship. Bayley scored a near fall with a Bayley-to-Belly. Bayley dropped Asuka’s knees over the edge of the ring apron, then scored a near fall. She applied a leglock back inside the ring. The fans on the monitors were more animated than on Smackdown on Friday. When they began clapping for Bayley, the audio included clapping. Bayley leaped off the top rope with her flying elbow, but Asuka caught her with an armbar instead. Bayley flailed. Sasha yelled in Asuka’s face. Asuka kicked her, but had to let go of her hold to do so. Bayley rolled to the floor. Asuka landed a spinning backfist on Bayley at ringside. Asuka threw Bayley back into the ring, then returned to the ring, but had to kick at Sasha who was approaching her from the floor. Bayley rolled her up from behind. Asuka stood and kicked Bayley, then charged. Sasha yanked Asuka out of her path, but Asuka knocked Sasha hard off of the apron. The collision opened up Bayley to roll up Asuka for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 12:00 to retain the Smackdown Title. (**1/2)

-After the match, Sasha and Bayley attacked Asuka two-on-one. The fans booed. Cole said when Asuka challenges Sasha, she won’t be anywhere near 100 percent.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Interesting finish that tends to set up Bayley to have a chance to sacrifice herself for Sasha, but she’ll come up shot and have plausible deniability that she didn’t give it her best effort. We’ll see, though.)

-Commercials aired.

-Backstage, Dominik talked with his dad Rey Mysterio. He said he appreciates him being in his corner, but this is his fight. Rey interrupted and said he knows what he’s going to ask, but he can’t promise not to intervene. Dominik said with the condition of his eye, he shouldn’t get involved. He said it’s time for him to be a man and handle this for their family on his own. Rey said as hard as it is, he gave him his word. They hugged.

Raw Commentators: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, Byron Saxton

-They went to Phillips, Joe, and Saxton on camera who threw to a video package on Retribution’s interference in TV shows lately. The announcers said they had extra security in place tonight.

-Kevin Owens made his ring entrance and joined the announcers at ringside. They asked him what he thought of the new set. He said he liked it and he thinks his wife is watching on one of them. He joked that she is wearing an A.J. Styles t-shirt.

(2) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega) – Raw Tag Team Title match

When the Profits danced at the announce desk, Owens told Byron he doesn’t have their rhythm. Owens said it seems the last few weeks Zelina has been a source of tension between her men. “Do better, Zelina!” Owens shouted. The Profits got in some early offense, but eventually the heels took over. Andrade applied an armbar on Ford in the ropes. Ford flailed and tapped, but he was in the ropes so Andrade was forced to break. Again the clapping on the monitors matched audible clapping sounds, giving more of a sense of connection between the action in the ring and how fans were reacting on the LED screens.

Dawkins got the hot tag. Andrade stopped his flurry with a spinning back elbow. Ford and Garza tagged in. Ford leaped at Garza, but Garza rolled through and put his legs on the bottom rope for extra leverage for a two count. Garza scored another two count, with Dawkins making the save. Zelina stood on the ring apron and argued with the ref. Garza shoved Ford, who knocked Zelina off the ring apron. Dawkins hit the Cash Out. Ford landed a top rope splash for the three count. Ford gave KO a lap dance afterward.

WINNERS: Street Profits in 8:00 to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: The match certainly could have gone longer and not overstayed its welcome. On the bright side, it could be another indication WWE understands limiting the overall length of the show in mind as part of serving their audience. Good action with these four. The finish felt contrived. What’re the odds Zelina woulld jump on the ring apron without an obvious advantage being gained only to at that moment have Ford inadvertently knocked into her?)

-Owens invited Aleister Black to join him on the Kevin Owens Show tomorrow night.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley and Sasbain a ring backstage. Audible boos could be heard. She asked if Bayley won only because of Sasha. Bayley cut her off and called it “gotcha journalism.” She said it’s a magical night for them and she won’t let her ruin it. Sasha said if Bayle can beat Asuka, then I know I can beat Asuka as well. Bayley did a little double-take but said she knows that too. She said she loves being a two-belts champion, and she’ll also love tapping Asuka. Bayley produced a broom and said it’ll be a clean sweep. “The era of Role Model dominance continues!” she said.

-Commercials.

-A long video package aired on the Mandy Rose-Sonya Deville storyline.

(3) SONYA DEVILLE vs. MANDY ROSE – No DQ Loser Leaves WWE match

Graves said if you listen to what Sonyas has said about wanting to kick Mandy out of WWE, it makes sense she’d want to out from under her shadow. They took it to the floor early, with kneelifts by Mandy. Mandy fought back at ringside where the front row of fans on the LED board were extra excited. Mandy suplexed Deville onto the ramp. Mandy leaped off the announce desk with a flying clothesline. She mounted her and punched away. She had a real aggressive demeanor. She dragged a table out from under the ring. Sonya took control at ringside, then returned the fight to the ring.

Mandy eventually made a comeback. She put Sonya on the table at ringside. Sonya rolled off. Mandy slid a chair at her off the top of the table. Sonya ducked. Mandy tried again. Sonya ducked again. Sonya then thrust kicked Mandy. Both were down. Sonya got up first and threw Mandy back into the ring. Mandy countered Sonya and set up a double-underkick attempt. Sonya escaped, kicked Mandy, and lifted her with a double-underhook. Mandy slipped out and landed a high running knee to the face. She hit a second and third running knee strike. She gave her a face-driver out of double-underhook lift. Then she hit a final running knee for the three count. “Sonya Deville has to leave WWE!” Cole said. Sonya cried at ringside. Otis ran out with the Money in the Bank briefcase and celebrated with Mandy. Mandy did the caterpillar.

WINNER: Rose in 10:00. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid intense action with a tone that matched the backstory of the feud.)

-A video package aired on the Rey and Dominik Mysterio saga with Seth Rollins.

(4) SETH ROLLINS (w/Murphy) vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO – Street Fight

Seth taunted Dominik at the start. Dominik used a Lucha move to take Seth down. He armdragged Seth twice and then kipped up. Seth looked shocked and backed into the corner. Dominik celebrated with a surge of confidence. Seth took over and asked for the kendo stick. Before he could use it, Dominik dropkicked him. Seth rolled to the floor once Dominik picked up the stick. He chased Seth into the ring, but Seth stomped away at him as soon as slid back into the ring. Seth suplexed Dominik. Rey came out. Seth yelled at him and then hit Dominik with a sling blade. Seth yanked on Dominik’s fingers. They showed Rey’s wife Angie watching with concern backstage. As Seth beat on Dominik and brought a chair into the ring, Dominik told his dad to leave ringside. Seth said he’ll put an end to Dominik. He went for a Stomp, but Dominik ducked and then sent Seth into the chair face-first. Dominik countered Seth with a twisting DDT out of the corner for a two count. Phillips exclaimed that Dominik almost scored one of the biggest victories in WWE history. Dominik bashed Seth with the kendo stick over and over until it began splintering. Hethrew it out of the ring, then climbed to the top rope. Seth met him up there and knocked him off balance. Seth landed a superplex into a Falcon Arrow for a two count. They again showed a concerned Angie in the back. Seth looked wide-eyed at the kickout. Seth’s back was bloodied from the strikes. He hit Dominik with another kendo stick, then turned to ask Rey if he’s seen enough and he’s going to save his son.They cut again to Angie. Seth asked Murphy to slide a table into the ring for him.

Seth set up Dominik on the top rope and climbed upbehind him and taunted Rey. Dominik knocked Seth off balance and he crotched the top rope. Dominik then drove Seth backwards with aid of the kendo stick through the table below. Both crashed through it, both sold the impact. Dominik rolled to the ring apron and climbed to the top rope in the other corner. He leaped with a frog splash on Seth for a near fall. Phillips said it was a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Dominik slid a chair into the ring. Seth pushed it to the floor, though. Then he superkicked Dominik who bumped hard to the mat. Seth then gave Dominik a hard fast powerbomb. Dominik held the back of his head. Seth bashed Dominik for several minutes with the kendo stick. Angie walked out. Rey saw that and ran up to the stage and pleaded with her to stay back. Seth smiled and yelled, “Come on, Angie!” Dominik rolled up Seth from behind for a near fall. Murphy ran in and yanked Dominik off of Seth. Phillips said it’s all legal. Murphy kneed Dominik, and then tried to shove his eye into the corner of the ringside steps. Ren ran out and saved his son from Murphy. Saxton said Rey couldn’t take it anymore and couldn’t adhere to his son’s wishes anymore. Seth and Murphy overwhelmed Rey, then threw Dominik into the ringside barricade. They went back to Rey and bashed away at him.

They handcuffed Rey to the middle rope. Seth then grabbed a kendo stick. Murphy arrived with one, too. They eyed Rey, but then turned to eye Angie on the stage. Rey yelled, “Take me!” Seth walked up the ramp toward Angie with his arms extended. Dominik attacked Seth from behind. Muprhy swung a kendo stick at Murphy, then threw him over the barricade. He threw Seth into the steps. He backdropped a charging Murphy. Then he threw Seth back into the ring. He hit a 619 next. When he leaped off the top rope toward Seth with a frog splash, Seth lifted his knees. Seth then put Dominik in a sleeper. Rey entered the ring, but was still cuffed to the middle rope. Seth taunted Rey, telling him to “reach, reach, you’re so close!” Then he delivered a Stomp. Rey couldn’t watch. Seth then got the 1-2-3. Rey hugged Dominik afterward.

WINNER: Rollins in 24:00. (***1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Dominik was really good here. He did more than you’d have imagined he’d do athletically in terms of offense, selling, and just having a sense of comfort and confidence in a lot of situations. One of the better overall “son of a famous wrestler” big stage debuts. The incorporation of Angie to add a little drama and a sinister moment with Seth added to the family drama. Rey, Seth, and Murphy were all effective in their roles, too. The 24 minute length might seem like it was impossible to actually fill effectively, but it didn’t drag. It might have ideally been a few minutes shorter, but really everything they did played into the drama leading to the finish.)

-Commercials.

(5) SASHA BANKS (w/Bayley) vs. ASUKA – Smackdown Title match

Phillips noted that Sasha has never successfully defended her title in any of her previous singles title reigns in WWE. Sasha worked over Asuka’s legs early. Asuka came back with some offense. Sasha took over again, ramming Asuka’s leg into the ringpost. Sasha powerbombed Asuka off the ring apron to the floor with a hard-impact landing. Back in the ring she kicked away at her, and shoved her boot in her face. Bayley smiled at ringside. Sasha charged with a boot to the face. Asuka came back with a DDT off the ropes. Sasha rolled to the floor. As the ref counted, Bayley checked on Sasha. Bayley yelled at the ref to slow down because Sasha was taking a breath and it’s hot out there. Asuka went after Sasha at ringside, throwing her into the barricade and the ring edge. Back in the ring, Asuka climbed to the top rope and landed a flying missile dropkick for a near fall.

Sasha made another comeback with double-knees and then worked over Asuka’s leg. When she went for a frog splash, Asuka moved. Bayley gave Sasha a pep talk. When Sasha turned, Asuka put her in an Asuka lock mid-ring. Sasha countered into a Bank Statement mid-ring. Asuka worked toward the ropes. Sasha pushed off, but Asuka rolled over and re-applied the Asuka lock. Sasha escaped and threw Asuka to the mat. Asuka superkicked Sasha. Bayley stood on the ring apron. Asuka charged with a hip attack. Bayley moved. Asuka gave her a spinning backfirst. Sasha came up behind Asuka, but Asuka rolled thorugh and put Sasha in an Asuka lock. Sasha tapped out. The streak lives! Saxton said Bayley avoided contact, which could have helped Sasha, unlike Sasha taking one for the team earlier. Sasha sat up in disbelief and glared at Bayley. Bayley looked remorseful. Asuka celebrated for a while. Phillips said whatever is going on between Sasha and Bayley, they have to get it together before next week’s Payback tag team title defense.

WINNER: Asuka in 12:00 to capture the Smackdown Title. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Another good match, with a finish with just enough controversy to forward the storyline of tension between Sasha and Bayley headed into Payback next week.)

-A video package aired on Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

-A Shawn Michaels soundbite aired where he rooted openly for Drew to beat Orton after what he did to him last week.

(6) DREW MCINTYRE vs. RANDY ORTON – WWE Title match

They did formal ring introductions. Drew lunged at Orton, and Orton rolled out of the ring instantly. Joe said Orton likes to take his time and stalk his pray. “This is all psychology,” Joe said. Saxton said Drew’s not frustrated; he expected this. Back in the ring Orton ducked between the ropes as Drew charged, forcing a break. Drew swung at Orotn. Orton ducked and kicked Drew in the gut. Orton slid out of the ring and stared back at Drew. Drew pursued him. Orton rolled into the ring, but then stomped on Drew when he slid into the ring after him. Joe called it the trap Drew cannot afford to get stuck in. Drew blocked an early RKO attempt and checked Orton tothe mat. Drew sold a knee injury running the ropes. Orton seized the moment with an RKO attempt. Drew pushed off and retreated to ringside to regroup. He nodded and got his head back in the game. Joe said Orton is playing Drew like a fiddle.

Back in the ring, Drew fired away at Orton in the corner. He went for a Calymore, but Orotn ducked. Orton went for an RKO, but Drew shoved him off. Then Orton sidestepped a charging Drew and threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost. Drew fell to ringside as Orton smiled down at him. Orton went after Drew at ringside. He threw him into the barricade and then the announce desk, followed by the ringpost and then back to the table. Orton threw the lid off the table and slammed Drew onto it back-first. Back in the ring, Randy applied his obligatory mid-match chinlock. Drew, bleeding from his forehead a little right above the bridge of his nose, landed a spinebuster. Then he applied a figure-four. Orton tried to block it, but Drew applied it. Orton yelled in agony. Orton thumbed Drew in the eye to break it. Drew sat up and snarled He punched away at Orton on his knees. Orton punched back as they returned to their feet. Orton set up an RKO, but Drew blocked it and then clotheslined Orton twice. Drew gave Orton two quick overhead slams. Drew stood on the top rope and waited for Orton to stand. He then leaped off with a flying clothesline that hit its target. Drew rolled onto his back, took a deep breath, and kipped up. He nodded and fired up, then rammed Orton face-first into the top turnbuckle.

Drew met Orton on the top turnbuckle and went for a superplex. Orton knocked Drew off balance and headbutted him. Drew hung upside down in the corner. Orton was bleeding from his forehead from the headbutt. Drew sat up and threw Orton off the top rope to the mat. Nice move. Drew followed up with a Future Shock DDT for a near fall. Drew lifted Orton onto his shoulders. Orton elbowed free. Drew climbed to the top rope and leaped off, but Orton ducked. Orton gave Drew a snap powerslam for a two count. McIntyre headbutted Orton and then clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. They both tumbled to the floor. “What a hard-fought match at Summerslam,” said Phillips. Back in the ring, Orton stood bloodied over Drew. He backed up and set up a running Punt kick. Drew avoided it and instead lifted Orton and slammed him. Drew fired up and played to the fans, then signaled for the Claymore. Orton stayed down for a while, then ducked. Orton went for an RKO, but Drew backslide Orton for the win. Saxton called it a “statement win” for Drew.)

WINNER: McIntyre to retain the WWE Title. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice finish. No games. No Ric Flair. No Shawn Michaels. Yes, a backslide isn’t quite definitive relative to a Claymore, but it’s a clean win that helps establish McIntyre further. As for the match, it was the style you’d expect from these two, and a really good version of it. Psychologically sound, dramatic, hard-hitting, with a big focus on their signature moves.)

-A Raw commercial announced that Keith Lee is headed to Raw tomorrow night. “Raw has no limits.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m eager to see how Lee does on Raw. He could fit in as a heel or a babyface, given the landscape.)

-A video package aired on the Braun Strowman-Fiend saga.

(7) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. THE FIEND – Falls Count Anywhere Universal Title match

The red laser lights were out in full force along with the ceiling LED boards for Fiend’s entrance. He made his way out with a lantern. Braun cahrged at Fiend at the bell. Fiend laughed and one-arm slammed Braun seconds later. He did a head-twist twice. Cole said, “This will not be a wrestling match. This will be an all-out flat brawl and I want nothing to do with this.” Braun leaned on to the announce table at ringside. Fiend pulled a metal toolbox out from under the ring, and he jabbed Braun with it in the gut and then across his back. Cole called him as sick and sadistic as anyone they’ve seen in WWE. Braun battled back and checked Fiend through the barricade near the time keepers area. Fiend chopped Braun in the throat. Then he chokeslammed Braun on the announce desk. Fiend went down hard. Braun let out a biug yell. Fiend stood and shoved Braun into the steps. Braun lifted the steps and bashed Fiend in the head with it. Back in the ring Braun landed a powerslam.

They brawled up the stage. Braun threw Fiend into the wall. They brawled backstage in the entrance area for a while, then back to the ring. Fiend went for a Mandible Claw, but Braun blocked it. Braun was bleeding from the top of his head, Braun forearmed Fiend and covered him for a two count at ringside. Strowman powerslammed Fiend, then went to ringside and pulled a box cutter out of the tool box. Back in the ring, he cut the canvas of the ring and tore it up. Fiend got up and gave Braun two Sister Abigails on the exposed wood for a 1-2-3.

WINNER: The Fiend to capture the Universal Title. (**1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting to see Fiend beat Braun clean like that, almost anticlimactically. I think most were expecting something to happen with someone coming out from under the ring. The PPV wasn’t going to end that way, though. The match itself was just so-so.)



-Roman Reigns pounced into the ring and beat up Fiend. He then speared Braun on the floor. Cole exclaimed, “Where the hell did he come from!?” Reigns wore a t-shirt that said “Wreck Everyone and Leave.” Reigns grabbed a chair and bashed Braun across his back over and over. Back in the ring, Reigns waited for Fiend to stand. Then he gave him a running spear. “The Big Dog Roman Reigns with an emphatic statement!” said Cole. Reigns picked up the Universal Title and told Fiend that belt has always been his and he can’t handle the responsibility. Reigns held up the belt. Cole said, “We never saw this coming!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Since all that matters is any kind of reaction, I wonder why WWE didn’t pipe in boos to make Roman feel right at home? Are they going to have Reigns beat Fiend at Payback next week and try to get everything “back on track” for Fox going into the fall? Smackdown viewership grew to over 2.1 million in the overnight ratings on Friday, after being just under 2.0 million for a while, so Thunderdome and Summerslam weekend helped bring some back. With Keith Lee on Raw and Reigns back on Smackdown, it could be more boosts in viewership coming up. As for Braun, this almost felt like they were writing him off TV for a while or he’s in for some sort of character shift, perhaps seeking revenge against Reigns for spearing him.)

