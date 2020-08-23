VIP AUDIO 8/23 – WWE Summerslam PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Mitchell: Full analysis of Reigns return and ramifications, Drew-Orton, Braun-Fiend, Sasha-Asuka, Seth-Dominik, Mandy-Sonya (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to review the WWE Summerslam PPV with full analysis of the Roman Reigns surprise return and ramifications, plus all of the matches including Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton, Braun Strowman-Fiend, Sasha Banks-Asuka, Bayley-Asuka, Street Profits-Andrade & Angel Garza, Seth Rollins-Dominik, Mandy Rose-Sonya Deville, and Apollo Crews-MVP. Also looking ahead to Payback, review of Thunderdome, the lack of Retribution, Raw Underground, and a Cinematic match, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO