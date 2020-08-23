FREE PODCAST 8/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America w/Greg Parks: WWE Summerslam post-show, including return of Roman Reigns, Dominik’s in-ring debut, NXT Takeover: XXX, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down the NXT Takeover: XXX and WWE Summerslam shows. Topics from callers and emailers include Roman Reigns potentially returning as a heel, what matches could take place next week at Payback, what to expect from Keith Lee’s main roster debut, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO