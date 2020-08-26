8/26 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Tommaso Ciampa’s return, Karrion Kross’s first show as champ, Swerve vs. Escobar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

AUGUST 26, 2020, 8PM EST

ORLANDO, FLA., AT FULL SAIL LIVE

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Nate Lindberg & Tom Stoup to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-After a lengthy family emergency, it’s a relief for everything to have passed and to be back doing something as trivial as pro wrestling. Thanks to those who reached out.

-Recap of TakeOver XXX, ending with Karrion Kross’s championship win in the main event. With Keith Lee now on the main roster, complete with much-debated character tweaks, it’ll be interesting to see if they even make much mention of him.

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their entrance. It’s still great, but it wouldn’t bother me if Scarlett gave up the lip-sync bit. Kross was looking dapper in a suit. His arm was also in a sling. There were some scattered cheers before some foot-stomping and then sustained boos. “I told you,” Kross spoke into the camera. He said he made good on his word when he ripped the title off of Keith Lee’s carcass like flesh from bone. He said he was in pain, but he liked it. His arm was separated. He said there was no way they were going to let him defend the championship in this condition, so…on the path, there are obstacles, but for him, the obstacles are the path. He laid the belt down in the middle of the ring, lit by a pin spot, and Scarlett set up the hourglass behind it. Kross said this changes nothing, and god help the obstacles that end up in his path.

(Wells’s Analysis: Oh boy, has the title gone through some turmoil of late. Keith Lee’s clearly audible title reign of just over a month now was already questionable, but now there’s no continuity to the title at all and we’ll have to see how the company handles yet another vacation of a major championship.)

-The rumors were true: Wade Barrett joined the broadcast team, introduced by Vic. I was covering NWA Power before the lengthy layoff, so I’ll do my best not to accidentally call him Stu Bennett. Word is that he’s not signed on a full-time basis, and this may be a one-off.

(1) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. IMPERIUM (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

Breezango had a straightforward entrance this week for their championship match. They went right at Imperium before the bell as Wade Barrett mentioned it was great to call a match for Fandango, one of his oldest friends. Fandango and Barthel opened. Rope run and Fandango hit a good-looking dropkick heading into a quick commercial.

Barthel had Fandango in a headlock, and he fought off a flurry of shots with a big right and tagged Aichner. Barthel hit an uppercut on Fandango’s backside to send him into a shot by Aichner and a cover for two. Aichner put Fandango’s head to the post and tagged, but Breeze dumped Aichner and was able to make the tag. Breeze cleared out Aichner again and ran coast-to-coast to hit Barthel with an uppercut. Breeze got hung up in a corner and Barthel hit him with a snap suplex. Barthel went up top but Breeze hit him with a spinning heel kick for two. Breeze wanted the Unprettier but Barthel backed him into a corner and hit some back elbows. Step-up kick by Barthel. Single-leg takedown by Breeze, but Barthel snuck out and tagged Aichner. The two collided in the ring and sold for a moment.

Fandango tagged in and hit a flying legdrop as Breeze held Aichner, and Aichner bailed. Fandango flipped to the outside to take out Aichner and all four men fought outside as the match went to a second relatively quick commercial.

Aichner had Fandango grounded with a headlock, but Fandango fought his way out. Aichner caught a flying Fandango and hit a DVD and then hit a moonsault for two, broken up by Breeze. Breeze and Barthel fought outside, and Barthel laid out Breeze. The crowd tried to get Breezango into it. Breezango blocked a suplex and took down Aichner, who fell into a tag. Fandango wanted a tag but Breeze was still laid out. Barthel and Aichner hit a tandem move and Barthel covered for two, then sold frustration. Barthel and Aichner made a tag and set up a corner dropkick from the outside, but Fandango moved. Hot tag by Breeze but Aichner took him down with a spinning heel kick. Breeze wriggled out of the European Bomb and took down both guys. He tagged Fandango, who hit a flying legdrop on both guys and covered Aichner for the win and the titles.

WINNERS: Breezango at 15:19.

(Wells’s Analysis: This is the first championship of any kind in any WWE brand for both men, making for a nice moment. That’s technically two title changes in the first half hour of the show. The match seemed decent, but with six or eight minutes of commercials, it was hard to get into the flow)

-McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Damian Priest, who said the party continued on. Timothy Thatcher popped into frame and said Priest was acting embarrassingly as a champion, and wasn’t equipped to take him on. Priest took a swig from a bottle of champagne and said it looked like he was very well-equipped as he slapped his North American championship belt. Priest walked off and Thatcher sneered.