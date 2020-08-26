VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Keith Lee’s Raw debut, NXT Takeover including prospects for Kross as champ, full Raw and SD analysis, Cody-Brodie title change, NJPW, UFC, more (126 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by addressing Keith Lee’s Raw debut and whether Drew McIntyre interfering should really be considered a “loss” for Lee. Also, his change of music and what can be garnered from how he was presented on Raw out of the gate. Then a full rundown start to finish of NXT Takeover, a full review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night including Cody’s loss to Brodie Lee, full reviews of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw, including the return of Roman Reigns and the predicted future for Raw Underground, among many other topics. Then the latest from New Japan, UFC, and Bellator.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO