FREE PODCAST 8/26 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Keith Lee’s Raw debut, NXT Takeover, Kross as champ, Cody-Brodie title change, NJPW (144 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade begin by addressing Keith Lee’s Raw debut and whether Drew McIntyre interfering should really be considered a “loss” for Lee. Also, Lee’s change of music and what can be garnered from how he was presented on Raw out of the gate. Then a full rundown start to finish of NXT Takeover, a full review of AEW Dynamite from Saturday night including Cody’s loss to Brodie Lee, full reviews of last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw, including the return of Roman Reigns and the predicted future for Raw Underground, among many other topics. And finally the latest from New Japan.

