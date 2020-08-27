8/27 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on World Title Match Contract Signing, Tag Team Gauntlet Match, Hardy vs. Guevara Tables Match, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 27, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

-Pyro opened the show, with the camera panning to show the socially distanced fans in attendance.

(1) TAG TEAM GAUNTLET MATCH: THE YOUNG BUCKS VS. THE NATURAL NIGHTMARES VS. THE BEST FRIENDS VS. FTR

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) opened against the team of QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. Nick Jackson and QT started the match. Quickly it became a duel between Matt Jackson and Dustin. With the pair trading arm drags, in which Dustin came out the victor. Dustin then powerslammed each Jackson back-to-back.

The Young Bucks then used several tandem offensive moves to gain control. QT was knocked off of the apron and The Bucks focused efforts on Dustin, making it a handicap match momentarily. Eventually Rhodes got the hot tag to QT. Who in turn was able to hold his own for a moment. But, The Bucks regained control quickly. Commentary made it very clear that The Young Bucks would have to win three matches to win the gauntlet.

The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger on QT Marshall, getting the pinfall at the eight minute mark to advance in the gauntlet match. The Best Friends (Trent and Chuck Taylor) came out after the bell ring.

Trent and Chuck Taylor started in the ring together to get the advantage on Nick Jackson. Nick was speared outside the ring by Trent, at the same time Chuck Taylor took out Matt Jackson who was on the apron. The Best Friends then worked over Nick Jackson for several minutes, Matt was able to get back on the apron, setting up the hot-tag attempt spot(s).

Trent set up Nick Jackson for a pile-driver, but was countered. Nick then hit a German suplex on the same apron. After, Nick was able to tag in his brother Matt. Matt Jackson then took control of the match. After Matt’s series of Northern Light Suplex’s, Trent was able to counter. After a good amount of action, The Best Friends were in control of the legal Buck, Nick Jackson. The Bucks hit a huge move in Trent on the outside of the ring to regain the advantage.

Trent then kicked out of a 450 as he was held up by Matt Jackson. Adam Page appeared at ringside and held the leg of Matt Jackson, causing Matt to be unable to break-up a pinfall. Trent got the rollup pinfall at the 19 minute mark of the match.

FTR, with Tully Blanchard, walk out after Page is shown leaving the arena. [c]

FTR were working heel tag moves on Chuck Taylor as the show returned from break. There was then an odd distraction spot that would have resulted in a win for The Best Friends if it had not happened. Dax Harwood then hit a move to continue the injury angle on Chuck Taylor’s knee. The team continued to dominate Taylor.

Dax Harwood was able to submit Chuck Taylor to win the gauntlet match and get a Tag-Team Championship match at All Out.

Winner: FTR in 29:00

(Sage’s analysis: I enjoyed this long match to start the show. It helped that it was only broken up by one commercial break. The angle with Page and The Bucks was the real story here. The rest of the match was easy to guess the result of, but that is not a bad thing in my opinion. It just means that the overall story is advancing the way that I would like to see. This saved the Bucks and FTR meeting in-ring at a later date, presumably at a PPV)

FTR celebrated in ring after the win. [c]

-A video featuring Darby Allin started. The video was of Darby jumping off of a bridge.

-The announce team announced that 21 men will be part of the Casino Battle Royal at All Out. Darby Allin and Lance Archer are annoyed for the match.

(2) LANCE ARCHER VS. SEAN MALUTA

Archer took control of the match and threw Maluta out of the ring. He then threw him back in the ring and offered him his chest t slap. After two slabs, where Archer did not move, he then landed a slap of his own and took control of the match again.

Archer went for the pinfall, but pulled up at two, and he hit a Razor’s Edge. Then slammed his opponents head into the mat and got the win. [c]

Winner: Lance Archer in 5:00

(Sage’s analysis: It was good to see Archer on Dynamite again, in-ring. But, we have seen this story before. Archer needs to beat someone hight up on the card in his next bout.)

-Jake Roberts had a promo in-ring about the Casino Battle Royal. Jake asked if Archer can throw out 20 men. Archer says yes, everybody dies. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Taz interrupt Roberts. Taz claims that Archer won’t win the battle royal, Starks or Cage will.

All five men are in ring, as Darby Allin’s music hit and he rode in on his skateboard. Allin immediately attacked Starks, the too fought into the backstage area. Archer and Cage then had a staredown in the ring to close the segment.

-MJF and his campaign team are shown backstage, with MJF berating a member of his staff. MJF then walks to the ring.

-A promo video of the upcoming AEW’s Women’s Title match between Shida and Thunder Rosa is shown. The contact signing as shown in the video package as well, which took place in someone’s bedroom.[c]

-MJF and his team walk into the ring as the show returns form break. Jon Moxley enters from his usual area in the stands, with a shot of the live fans in the background. Moxley had the contract in his hands as he got into the ring. The commentary team then announce that Jon Moxley is the #1 wrestler in the 2020 PWI500.

MJF’s lawyer announced the the contract for their match makes the Double Arm DDT is banned from the match. MJF also breaks the fourth wall and says that contract signings “ten times out of ten,” end in physicality. MJF then made a joke about Moxley’s hairline, Moxley then said it would happen to MJF as well, he just needs to hit puberty.

MJF said he never “got,” Moxley. But, now he gets it. He told the story how Mike Tyson said he wouldn’t want to be in a dark alley with Moxley. But, they will not be in a dark alley at All Out, they are gonna be in a wrestling ring. MJF says that he is a pro wrestling prodigy. He will dominate Moxley in a wrestling match. MJF then says that Moxley will try and get him out of the ring because he only knows guys like Sandman and New Jack. MJF studied Ernie Lad and Tully Blanchard, he has the ring IQ to beat Moxley like a dog.

MJF then talked about why Moxley needs one move to beat him, is he not man enough? Also, he told Moxley to tell his wife that he is single.

Moxley stood up and grabbed the mic. Should he sign the contract he asks rhetorically. Does he need the Paradigm Shift? He wants to use it he says, he wants to give him permanent neck damage. But, now he has to think about all the new ways he gets to hurt him and he is excited for that. But, remember two things. 1) Nothing MJF says matters 2) Nothing Moxley signs matters. Moxley signed the contract.

Moxley added something on page 17, the original contract had 16 pages. The addition was a tune up match for the next Dynamite. Moxley vs. MJF’s lawyer with the Paradigm Shift being legal. If the lawyer doesn’t show, then MJF doesn’t get the title shot. [c]

-Santana and Ortiz cut a promo on The Best Friends, they said that they will not apologize. They are only sorry that Trent’s mom wasn’t in the car when they wrecked it.

(3) THE LUCHA BROTHERS & THE BUTCHER AND THE BLADE vs. JOEY JANELA AND SONNY KISS & GRIFF GARRISON AND BRIAN PILLMAN JR.

Eddie Kingston had a promo shown before the match started. The match quickly devolved to all eight men in the ring. Penta then dived to the outside with the Lucha Brothers dominating the other team. Butcher & The Blade then picked up the pieces in the ring.

Sonny Kiss controlled the match for a few moments as the announce team praised him. Janela entered, he and Kiss then hit tandem moves together. The Eddie Kingston team stood tall in the ring as the break started. [c]

Janela was stuck in the corner of the Kingston team as the show returned. Janela got a hot tag into Kiss who missed a move and landed in the splits off the top rope. Pentagon then hit a package piledriver on Janela on the ring apron. Pillman Jr. was up next and he was hit with Butcher and the Blade’s double move, followed by The Lucha Brothers tandem move.

Winners: The Lucha Brothers & Butcher and the Blade in 9:00

(Sage’s analysis: A fun match with good spots. It was an elevated enhancement match witch worked well for me. Kingston and all four members of his team feel bigger to me than they did before this match)

-A video recap of Mr. Brodie Lee and Cody’s match from the previous Dynamite is shown.

-Evil Uno and The Dra Order entered the arena. The Dark Order carried out a casket to the ring. He then talked about Lee buying lawn mowers???

The Dark Order opened the casket, showing 10 in the casket with a fake Cody neck tattoo. They are burying the prince to coronate the new king Mr. Brodie Lee. Lee demands Tony Schiavone came and interview him in the ring.

Lee had an in-ring promo talking about how he remade himself and The Dark Order, who were all ridiculed before last week. They buried the nightmare family, no more open challenge, no more opportunities for indy wrestlers. Silver of The Dark Order praised Mr. Brodie Lee and was knocked out for interrupting.

Dustin Rhodes, who already wrestled on this show, came out with QT Marshall and they were laid out quickly. Scorpio Sky came out for the save and stared down Lee. Anna Jay hit Sky from behind and Mr. Brodie Lee took out Sky as a result.

Matt Cardona appeared and made the save. Cardona, Sky, Dustin, and QT stood strong in the ring as the segment ended. [c]

-Adam Page is at the bar, The Young Bucks confront him there. Why did he cost them the match? The do not allow him to answer, and call him a drunk and throw a drink in his face. The Bucks officially kick him out of the Elite.

(4) BIG SWOLE vs. BRITT BAKER & REBA & PENOLOPE FORD

Ford and Reba attacked Big Swole to start the match. Baker was in her wheelchair on the stage area. Baker hit Swole with her crutch as Ford had Swole in the ropes. The announce team had a debate about the name of Reba. The match breaks down to the outside. Reba hits a moonsault on Swole. Reba then try to hit swole with the crutch but hits Ford. Swole gets the pinfall as a result.

Winner: Big Swole in 4:00

(Sage’s analysis: In the immortal word’s of Pete Campbell, “Not great Bob!”)

-Evil Uno and Anna Jay recruit Taya Conti into The Dark Order.

-The announce team hype next week’s Dynamite and the All Out card.

-A recap of the Inner Circle pouring sparkling wine on Orange Cassidy last Dynamite is shown.

-Sammy appears and does his card bit as the commercial break starts. [c]

(5) MATT HARDY vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Sammy tried to hit a running knee to start, but missed. Hardy began to strike Guevara. Sammy was sitting on the top rope and Hardy pushed him onto the apron as hard as he could. [c]

During the break Sammy did a top rope jump and landed on a table, opening a cut on his head.

Back from break, Matt placed Sammy on a table, he tried an elbow off the apron to Sammy on the table. But Sammy rolled off the table, sending Hardy through it. Hardy then hit a twist of fate with a chair. Hardy then grabbed a table that had deleted spray painted on it.

Matt placed a chair under that spray painted table. Matt was on the top rope but couldn’t get up. Sammy then superplexed Hardy through the table to pick up the win.

Winner: Sammy Guevara in 8:00

(Sage’s analysis: Wow a really quick and brutal match. I like the booking of having the young performer going over the legend in this way.)

-After the match Orange Cassidy came out and attacked Jericho at the announce table. Cassidy and Jericho brawled on the stage as the show ended.

(Sage’s analysis: This show was a huge improvement over the previous episode of Dynamite. The story of the World Title match, Tag-Team Title match, and Women’s Title match were all advanced. The extension of the Brodie Lee win, the implosion of The Elite, and the tables match all worked well. The only blemish was the oddly set up and poorly wrestled woman’s match.)