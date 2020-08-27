NXT viewership down from last week in second consecutive week without AEW Dynamite as competition, 3 day total update from last week, key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA drew 824,000 viewers without AEW Dynamite on TNT as competition. That’s down from last week’s unopposed audience of 853,000. There was no NBA competition last night (the original reason Dynamite was preempted and moved to Thursday night instead). It did go up against the Republican National Convention, although the ratings for that are lower than last week’s Democratic National Convention.



NXT finished no. 24 among all cable shows on Wednesday night in the closely tracked 18-49 demographics. It drew a 0.24 rating in that demo last night, the same as last week, and up from the 0.16 the prior week.

By comparison, AEW drew 755,000 on Saturday night following the NBA playoff game on TNT, down from the 795,000 the previous week in its normal timeeslot opposite of NXT. It drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Last week’s NXT program grew to 961,000 total viewers on USA Network after three days of DVR views, up 108,000 from same night viewership. NXT hasn’t topped 1 million total viewers on USA after seven days of DVR viewership since late last year. They’re on course to have done that with last week’s show.

