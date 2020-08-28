8/28 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on return of Roman Reigns, Payback hype for Fiend vs. Strowman vs. Reigns, Alexa’s hair, Paul Heyman!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 28, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on The Fiend beating Braun Strowman at Summerslam and then Roman Reigns returning.

-Adam Pearce told security it’s going to be a combustible night with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend in the arena. “If you see something, say something,” he said.

-Pearce walked into Vince McMahon’s office at Thunderdome. Vince told him he’s in charge of the contract signing for Reigns, Strowman, and Fiend. He told Pearce that he looked nervous around him, but that’s normal. He then gave him a covered suit on a hanger and said he was giving proper attire. Pearce was nervous that Fiend was in the building. Vince said he could start with Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse. Vince told Pearce to say hi to Huskus. He said he loves that guy. “Man, what a loud burp,” he said. “Don’t fail me.”

-They went to the Thunderdome with the rows of LED screens with fans cheering and giving thumbs up.

-Jeff Hardy made his ring entrance. The announcer recapped Hardy’s IC Title win last week over A.J. Styles. Hardy said he doesn’t want to rest after his win, although he’s just happy he’s able to stand after what Styles did to him last week. Styles walked out and said Hardy looks pretty proud of what he did. He said he’s not a conquering hero. He said he’s a liar and a cheat. He accused Hardy of seeking out a doctor to put an illegal weapon on his knee. He said now the same doctor won’t clear him to wrestle tonight. Hardy said that’s too bad because he was going to issue an open challenge for anyone in the back. Styles said he’s taking advantage of the system. Hardy heard enough and punched Styles after Styles shoved him and poked him in the chest. Cole wondered who would take Hardy’s challenge. [c]

(1) JEFF HARDY vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Intercontinental Title match

Styles joined Cole and Graves on commentary. Styles kept ranting about Hardy putting an illegal object on his knee. Graves said he was basically fighting The Terminator last week. Nakamura targeted Hardy’s knee. They cut to a soundbite with Cesaro where he was asked if Nakamura accepting this challenge indicates Nakamura is more ambitious than him. Cesaro said he just stepped away for a minute and he returned and Nakamura had accepted the challenge. He said he didn’t get any notice or even a text. He said all it proves is Nakamura is more impulsive than him. He wished his partner well in a snotty tone. Hardy made a comeback and clotheslined Nakamura over the top rope. He threw Nakamura into Styles at the announce desk. They cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Styles was ranting about Hardy throwing Nakamura at him. Hardy went for a Twist of Fate, but Nakamura countered it and applied a sleeper. Hardy escaped, kneed Nakamura in the head, then gave Nakamura a Twist of Fate. Styles complained they were going to allow this to keep happening. Hardy landed the Swanton for the win. “What a cheater!” Styles yelled at Hardy afterward.

WINNER: Hardy in 13:00 to retain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action, but it feels like Hardy vs. Nakamura ought to feel a bit more epic than a forgettable TV match. I’m interested in whether that Cesaro promo leads anywhere in terms of breaking them up.)

-After the match, as Styles yelled at Hardy that he cheated to win, Sami Zayn’s music played and he walked out onto the stage. Sami danced onto the stage. He obnoxiously circled Hardy and held up his belt. He said he is the one Intercontinental Champion. Hardy held up his belt. They turned to Styles who stood on the bottom of the ramp. Sami blindsided Hardy with a kick and yelled, “Fraud!” Sami left. Hardy struggled to stand.

-They showed Ramblin’ Rabbit shining up the Universal Title belt. [c]

-Kayla Braxton asked Sami why he attacked Hardy. He asked Kayla if she has been following his Twitter account. He said he’s been righting wrongs. He said Styles and now Hardy are fraudulent champions. He said he won his title on March 20 and defended it at WrestleMania. He said he never lost it. She asked why he hasn’t been able to defend it for five months. He said many valid reasons he doesn’t have to explain to anyone. He said he is a man of Montreal, Quebec and spoke in French.

-Firefly Funhouse: After the jingle, Bray walked into the Funhouse to cheers. He excitedly welcomed everyone and smiled and waved. He said it sure feels good to be back home with all of his friends. Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Abby were all shown. After Huskus spoke some nonsense, Bray said the Internet is rotting his brain. Bray said he can’t help but feel something is missing, but what could it be? He then suddenly appeared holding the Universal Title belt. He said it’s back and neither of those monsters with the big nasty teeth can take it away this time. He got more serious as he said it’s great to see Roman again. Adam Pearce arrived in a Postman outfit. “Look everyone, it’s Postman Pearce!” He said nothing can stop him from making his rounds, not even a dytopian hellscape. He presented him with a contract to sign. Bray asked, “Why would I sign it?” Pearce fearfully said sometimes there appears to be a connection between Bray and Fiend. Fiend appeared on the screen. Fiend laughed and said he’d sign it. He said if he knows Him like he thinks he does, he just signed a couple of death warrants. He closed with, “Let me in.”

(Keller’s Analysis: The postman outfit was a fun touch given the “Mister Rogers” vibe to the Funhouse.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole touted Thunderdome, then said one signature is down, two to go. They threw to a video package on Matt Riddle’s issued with King Corbin.

-Matt Riddle made his ring entrance. He said if Corbin has something to prove, yet he doesn’t seem willing to face him, so prove him wrong right now. [c]

(2) MATT RIDDLE vs. CHAD GABLE (w/King Corbin)

Corbin came out. Gable jumped Riddle from behind and the bell rang. Corbin said he accepted the match “on behalf of Shorty G.” The screen noted #Smackdown was the no. 1 trend on Twitter in the United States. Riddle absorbed some suplexes, but then Riddle came back with a knee to the chin and the Bro Derek for the win. Corbin charged at Riddle after the match, but Riddle outmaneuvered him. Corbin bailed out right away to ringside.

WINNER: Riddle in under 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A Riddle-Gable match could be so good if Riddle wasn’t treat as a joke.)

-Cole hyped the return of Talking Smackdown. They threw to The Miz hosting alongside Braxton. Miz asked Big E about joking around. Big E said when the time comes, he will deliver, but unlike Miz, he wasn’t handed everything early. Big E said he’s on the path. Then they went to a clip from earlier in the day of Big E speaking at his phone and said he doesn’t want to be on Miz TV. Miz and Morrison walked up to him. Miz asked what he just said. In walked Sheamus. Otis and Tucker joined Big E. Cole said a huge six-man tag team match was booked for later as a result of that face-off backstage.

-They cut to Big E and Heavy Machinery playing with a sausage. Sasha Banks and Bayley walked up to them and said they were big goofs playing with their meat. They laughed. Bayley said some people can only handle a tag team championship. She meant it as a dig at Big E and Heavy Machinery, but Sasha took some offense. She tried to laugh it off, but she seemed bothered. [c]

-Backstage, Pearce was back in his suit. He knocked on the locker room door for Roman Reigns. No answer.

-Braxton approached Corbin, who said on Sunday he’s going to knock Riddle’s teeth down his throat and send him to NXT or UFC of wherever he wants to go next. He said he will prove he doesn’t belong in his kingdom on Smackdown.

-Sasha and Bayley made their entrance. They replayed the Bayley retaining her title at Summerslam with Sasha “taking a bullet for Bayley,” but Sasha losing to Asuka later when Bayley opted to not help in the same way. Cole said Sasha was very upset. Cole shifted to hyping Sasha & Bayley defending against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler from Raw. He wondered if those two could get along.

[HOUR TWO]

-Bayley said this is one of the most difficult weeks of their careers, having to defend their singles titles at Summerslam and now having to defend their tag team titles at Payback. She said they are the best tag team, though, and they look great together. Bayley called herself Bayley Two Belts and felt bad when she couldn’t add a similar superlative for Sasha. Sasha’s mood got gloomy. Bayley said it’s all her fault. She said she never should have let her challenge Asuka for the title. She said she could see how much Sasha wanted what she had, but as her best friend, she should have known her history of being unable to defend a singles title. Sasha looked off to the side and hung her head. Bayley said they’re going to move forward. She told Sasha she’s not alone, they’re in it together, and they’re stronger together. Bayley said Sasha always says those tag team titles represent their friendship, and Sunday they cannot lose. Sasha agreed they can’t lose. Sasha said a lot has happened in the past couple of days, but together they can get through anything. Sasha said she knows who she is and what she stands for. She said she is still her best friend.

Nia Jax and Baszler interrupted on the big screen. Baszler said Sasha’s week is going to get worse. Jax said the only person she can’t stand more than Shayna is Sasha & Bayley. Baszler said she despises Jax “and she sucks,” but she wants those tag team titles. Trash talk seemed to bring Sasha and Bayley together. Graves said he has a feeling there will be new tag champions on Sunday.

-Backstage Drew Gulak asked Pearce if he’s seen Strowman for what he did to him last week. Gulak walked up to Strowamn and bashed him in the back with a chair. Strowman no-sold it. Gulak threw Pearce the chair and ran away. Strowman turned around and said the only way he’s going to sign that contract is if he can get Gulak in the ring right now. Pearce said, “Sounds like a plan.” [c]

-Cesaro told Nakamura he needs to know they’re a team. Sami walked in and sang “Reunited and it feels s good!” He hugged Nakamura. They didn’t seem that excited to see him. Nakamura said, “Four months and not even a phone call.” Cesaro said he vanished and some things changed for the better. He pointed at the Smackdown Tag Team belts. Sami said that was part of his plan. He put his IC belt next to theirs on the table and said it’s the Championship Lounge. Cesaro asked for some privacy to finish their conversation. Sami was surprised and disappointed they wanted him to go. Sami claimed he had to go anyway because he had so much to do.

(3) BRAUN STROWMAN vs. DREW GULAK

Cole asked what Gulak was thinking. Strowman dominated and won with a powerslam.

WINNER: Strowman in 2:00.

-Afterward, Pearce met Strowman on the stage and presented him with the contract. Braun signed it. Cole said they’re still awaiting Reigns’s signature.

-Backstage Lucha House Party were talking through their differences. Kalisto said he’ll show the how its done in his match next. Cesaro and Nakamura attacked Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. [c]

(4) CESARO (w/Shinsuke Nakamura) vs. KALISTO

Cole and Graves talked about Sami’s return and the less than warm reception he received from Nakamura and Cesaro. Cole said they know Reigns is there. Kalisto leaped onto Cesaro’s shoulders and turned it into a leaping DDT for a near fall. Nice spot. When Nakamura stood on the ring apron to interfere, Dorado and Metalik ran out to stop him. Cesaro then rolled up Kalisto from behind. Cole said Kalisto was distracted by Dorado and Metalik running out there.

WINNER: Cesaro in 5:00.

-Afterward, Kalisto argued with Dorado and Metalik.

-Backstage Pearce updated McMahon that he had signatures from Wyatt and Strowman. McMahon advised Pearce to go knock the door down to Reigns’s door. He told him to ran the door with his shoulder. [c]

-They hyped Talking Smack would feature Sami, Riddle, and Big E as guests.

-Backstage Tamina walked up to Nikki Cross and asked how Alexa Bliss is doing. In walked Bliss who was all smiles and asked, “How’s my best friend?” She was super perky. Nikki said she’s glad to see her so happy. Bliss noted she hasn’t worn her head in pony tails in a long time and it’s so cute. She noticed a strange strange that was reminiscent of The Fiend’s style. Bliss freaked out and said she thought they were friends, then bashed the coffee mug Nikki had, which was a gift from Bliss to Nikki last year.

-Sheamus came up to Miz and Morrison who discussed strategy for their six-man tag match. Morrison they can’t let Big E in the match. He said they have to keep Tucker on the ring apron. He also said they can’t let Otis tag in because he’s a wildcard. Sheamus was frustrated said, “Just follow my lead.” Cole said Morrison isn’t the brightest bulb.

-Big E and Heavy Machinery made their ring entrance. Big E made a “snow angel” in the ring. [c]

-Pearce entered Reigns’s locker room. He presented Reigns with the contract. Reigns examined it. They cut back to the ring.

(5) MIZ & MORRISON & SHEAMUS vs. BIG E & HEAVY MACHINERY (Otis & Tucker)

Graves said Miz cancelled Miz TV to focus on this match. Cole said that’s not true, Big E refused to be on it. With Tucker rallying four minutes in, Sheamus rang the bell. The ref was confused and Tucker stood up. They cut to a break. [c]

As the match continued, Cole plugged the main event of Payback. Big E eventually got the hot tag and rallied against Miz. He landed his running splash. He clapped and they panned fans on the LED screens clapping with him. Miz snapped Big E’s neck over the top rope. When he charged Big E caught him with uranage. Morrison jumped in. Otis knocked him down= and tried to give the Caterpillar to Miz. Miz moved and Otis landed on Morrison instead. Miz then Otis a Skull Crushing Finale. Big E entered and gave Miz a Big Ending for the three count.

WINNERS: Big E & Heavy Machinery.

(Keller’s Analysis: The lack of crowd pop for a babyface winning still feels odd. They either ought to add some real people (trainees or wrestlers) to react or just add some crowd noise that matches a crowd pop.)

-Reigns was sitting and told Pearce he will be at Payback and he will wreck everyone and leave. He said he will walk with the Universal Title he never lost in the first place. “That is not just a prediction, that is a spoiler.” Paul Heyman was sitting next to him. Heyman said, “Believe that.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Cue the “Holy Shit” chant.)