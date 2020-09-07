8/24 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lee vs. Orton, Aleister vs. Owens in Raw Underground

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired, and then they showed the ThunderDome set and panned the LED boards with fans on them. They went to ringside where Cole explained he was filling in for Tom Phillips this week.

-As Randy Orton made his ring entrance, Cole announced Drew McIntyre has been cleared to defend his title against Orton at Clash of Champions. Orton said he told the entire world last week he would jump through whatever hoops he had to in order to what he should have qualified for automatically anyway. He said he beat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Keith Lee, and now he has to face Lee again. He warned Lee that the more often they cross paths, the more likely it is he gets kicked in the head. He said he could run through all the men he’s kicked in the head, but Raw is only three hours. He addressed Drew through the camera and said he will face Drew at the Clash “if – key word – if Drew McIntyre recovers in time.” He said if someone asks why he might not make it to the Clash, it’s because he kicked him in the head and fractured his jaw. They cut to highlights of what Orton did to him two weeks ago with two attacks on his head.

Back to the ring, Orton asked what happens when the champion can’t defend his title as scheduled. He said the solution would be to hand him the WWE Title. They piped in loud boos here. Orton said he’s a patient man, but he’s not sure he wants to wait to hear. He was interrupted by a siren. An ambulance drove into the ThunderDome. He popped out of the driver’s door. His music played and he marched to the ring and gave Orton a Claymore Kick and then punched away at him. Drew stared down intensely at Orton as officials tended to Orton. Drew left the ring, but kept staring at Orton. Cole said, “You are staring at a stubborn, resolute, dangerously proud WWE Champion.” Cole said McIntyre made his point.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good visual having Drew return in an ambulance, the same way he left. Orton was good here, very heelish in just wanting the title handed to him. Drew’s demeanor was spot on here to build up his determination to do more than just beat Orton at the Clash.)

-They went to a clip from earlier with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. MVP gave a janitor a hard time, accusing him of saying something about Shelton’s mama. He had just asked them, “How are you doin’, guys?” The janitor said he didn’t say that. MVP asked if he was calling him a liar. Lashley shoved him against a wall as MVP chewed him out. Shelton kneed him in the gut.

-Apollo Crews made his ring entrance. [c]