GCW “Bring Em Out” PPV Report, Janela vs. Effy, Allie Kat vs, Ethan Page, ACH vs. Blake Christan more.

GCW Bring Em Out PPV

September 6, 2020

AIRED LIVE ON PPV (FITE TV)

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: “OG” Kevin Gill, Dave Prazak, Bill Alfonzo

(1) JORDAN OLIVER vs. BENJAMIN CARTER

Jordan Oliver started the match by running out of the ring. After 30 seconds he jumped back in the ring. Carter then used his style of snap, mat moves to make the first move in the match. Eventually Carter threw Oliver through the ropes and then did two dives in a row. The first being a bullet suicid dive, the second a top rope front flip. The two then brawled on the outside.

Oliver was able to get the action back into the ring, Oliver then took control of the match. Oliver did this with traditional brawling and rest holds. Carter came back and the two traded chops in the corner.

Oliver hit a double stomp on Carter, who was on the apron. Carter beat the 10 count to continue the match. Oliver hit a superplex and got a nearfall, Carter then transitioned that into a nearfall small package.

Carter had a comeback and hit a running shooting star press for a near fall. Oliver was put on the top rope, Carter hit a Rana to the floor from the top rope on Oliver. Oliver then got back in the ring at 9.75 seconds.

Oliver hit a spinning Tombstone Pile Driver, for a near fall. Both men traded huge moves, but in the end Oliver hit a cloud cutter and a spinning driver to get the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Jordan Oliver in 16:19 (***¾)

(Sage’s analysis: A great opening match, as is the standard in GCW. Watching Carter is a special treat, the guy should be a top star in a major promotion in the next 5 years. This match blended good ring psychology and indie high spots.)

(2) ALEX COLON vs CHRIS DICKINSON

The match started with both men doing mat wrestling, a rope break lead to a similar style, but each man was now on their feet. Colon rolled out the ring after a shoulder block from Dickinson.

Colon was able to convince Dickinson out of the ring, both men started to use the chairs on the outside. Colon backdropped Dickson on an open chair, slowly, which looked absolutely brutal. Dickinson then body slammed Colon on the same chair.

Dickinson took the match back into the ring. As he had wrist control, Dickinson hit several knees into Colon. Dickinson then started to work the left knee of Colon, hitting several submission moves on that appendage.

Colon was able to counter, and he started to work on Dickinson’s left knee. Colon did an eye gouge to slow him down. The two then traded shots in the ring, Colon being the loser of this exchange.

Another series of strikes sent Dickinson out of the ring, Colon hit a suicide dive then after Dickinson was back in the ring Colon hit a splash of the top rope. This led to a double count of men in the ring. Both men got up. But, Dickinson hit a Death Valley Driver and a driver for a near fall.

Colon was beat up for a while, but he was able to counter with a Clone Red for a near fall. Colon was then able to get Dickinson’s knee in a submission move, He was able to get a rope break to survive the hold.

Dickinson hit a dragon screw, and transitioned it into a figure four on Colon’s left knee. Colon got the rope break on this as well. Dickinson, a few moments later, hit a running powerbomb and got Colon in the STF. Colon got out, but Dickinson hit an elbow drop on that knee and hit the STF again. Colon then submitted.

WINNER: Chris Dickinson in 17:22 (***¼)

(Sage’s analysis: A solid technical match. Colon typically works a deathmatch style, so it was refreshing to see him work a traditional style match. Dickinson should have won this, as he is being built to take the GCW title in my opinion. Overall the match reminded me of a really good HHH match)

(3) TONY DEPPEN vs. CALVIN TANKMAN

Deppen started by jiggling the belly of Tankman, which did not go well with Tankman. After a series of moves, Tankman hit a dropkick, then Deppen hit a running knee. Deppen then hit a drop kick into Tankman’s knee to cut him down.

Tankman got up after a few moments, he then gave Deppen a stiff chop to take control. After several more moves Deppen was able to continue to work Tankman’s knee and get him in a headlock to slow down the match.

Tankman caught Deppen in mid-air and hit a powerbomb for the knee fall. The two traded strikes after the near fall. Deppen tried a springboard jump but was tackled by Tankman. Tankman then tried a running Shooting Star Press but Deppen moved. Deppen then hit a front flip dive through the second rope onto Tankman. He then got the match back in the ring and did a double stomp off the top rope.

Deppen tried a fireman’s carry, but sold that he couldn’t pick him up. Tankman got a near fall, but the match continued. Deppen continued to work the knee of Tankman. Deppen then got Tankman in the ring and rolled him up with his feet on the second rope. Deppen got the pinfall as a result.

WINNER: Tony Deppen in 12:06 (**¾)

(Sage’s analysis: A style clash of a match, but it was solid. Surprisingly Deppen, the much smaller man was the one that slowed down the match. Tankman has a ton of upside in the future. But, The gatekeeper kept the gate shut on the young talent)

(4) TRE LAMAR & LEE MORIARTY vs. IRONBEAST (SHANE MERCER & KTB)

This match was a solid Indie tag team match that featured the high flying moves of Lamar & Moriarty and the strong style of Iron beast.

The end of the match played out with Iron beast hitting a powerbomb, to a pickup to a german suplex of Lamar to get the pinfall.

WINNER: Ironbeast in 11:51(**½)

(Sage’s analysis: Again it was a fine match. GCW tag team and scramble matches are typically all spots and not a ton of story. This was better than usual with all the talent in the ring.)

(5) ALLIE KAT vs. ETHAN PAGE

Ethan Page made the stipulation that if he loses he will end his wrestling career before the match. The two fought for several minutes, with Allie Kat getting the advantage the first several minutes of the match.

Page hit a big boot to get a near fall. Allie Kat countered with a back slide and got the pin.

WINNER: Allie Kat in 3:00 (*)

(Sage’s analysis: This was not so much a match but a fun comedy angle. Page learned from Joey Janela that if they have a match at spring break that he can continue his career.)

(6) MANCE WARNER vs. AJ GRAY

The match started with a double finger lock, but switched quickly into slaps exchanged between the two. The beginning of the match was all about strikes that lead into holds, no one had total control at first. Warner’s ankle was the focus of this portion of the match.

Gray worked the injured Warner for several minutes. Mance was able to use his weight on a powerbomb attempt to get even. With each man on their knees they did a strong style series of elbows.

After a few moments AJ Gray was able to choke out Mance for the win.

WINNER: AJ Gray in 10:35 (0.75*)

(Sage’s analysis: This match was not very good. I like both guys a lot. But, the two did not appear to have much chemistry and the match was really slow the entire time.)

(7) COLE RADRICK vs. JIMMY LLOYD vs. ACE AUSTIN vs. DYLN MCKAY vs. SPIDER NATE WEBB vs. ATTICUS COGAR

This was another classic GCW scramble match. This is a great way to get new talent over, typically those that can do high flying moves involving tables and doors. This also has the chance to get new feuds started.

This match had several good spots like all scramble matches. This was all about Atticus Cogar stealing the win from Nate Webb, future match to come.

WINNER: Atticus Cogar in 10:00 (**)

(Sage’s analysis: Typical scramble match, good spots and fun times)

(8) JOEY JANELA vs. EFFY

Janela started the match with mat moves, as Effy countered and called Janela a bad boy. Effy then took control of the match with a series of wrestling moves and chops. Janela took control over again with a DDT.

Effy then offered Janela to spank him, Janela looked like he would oblige but he slapped his back instead. Janela continued to work Effy over. Janela then grabbed a door, chair, and trash can lid from under the ring. A door was placed on two chairs on the outside of the ring.

Janela hit a Death Valley Driver then a kick to the head to wear down Effy. After a few moments Effy was able to fight back and even the match a bit after several suplexes. The two worked in the ring for 5 more minutes, trading strikes and momentum. Janela broke up the fight with a Bad Boy elbow, and then threw Effy through a door in the corner of the ring.

Janela then put effy on the top rope near the door. Effy then hit a blockbuster through the door off the top rope. Effy got Janela back in the ring and got a near fall. A few moments later Janela hit a superkick for the pinfall.

WINNER: Joey Janela in 19:56 (***¼)

(Sage’s analysis: A solid match that showed off Effy in a more intense way. Both of these guys can work and it’s good to see that)

(9) RICKEY SHANE PAGE vs. MATTHEW JUSTICE

This match started with RSP’s henchmen working over justice. The feed was cut during this match after a few minutes.

WINNER: Unknown the feed was cut

(10) ACH vs. BLAKE CHRISTAN

The live feed returned as ACH entered the ring. The first several minutes of the match was a traditional show of in-ring prowess between the two. ACH is very talented, but his matches follow a similar trajectory.

ACH worked over Blake for an extremely long period of the match. Christan got a quick comeback around the 12 minute mark. ACH countered with a sunset bomb. ACH tried a 450, Christan countered with a spanish fly into a 450 of his own for a near fall.

Christan hit a dive off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Blake Christan in 19:00 (**¾)

(Sage’s analysis: A really slow match that was all ACH to start. The last five minutes was really exciting and the surprise win was just that, a surprise)

Overall Show Rating – Thumbs in the Middle

Sage’s analysis: this show started out really hot with the first two matches. But, the middle five matches really slowed down and hurt this show. The triple main event was solid, but the ninth match was cut from the feed so that is hard to judge how it would have felt watching it in real time.