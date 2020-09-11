FREE PODCAST 9/10 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Reigns-Heyman, Balor-Cole, Dynamite rating, Omega-Page, Impact, more (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman dynamic, Finn Balor beating Adam Cole for the NXT Title, the AEW Dynamite rating, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, Impact Wrestling, WWE restricting wrestlers making money on the side playing video games, and more current events.

