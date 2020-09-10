News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/10 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (2/28/1993): Keller, Mitchell, Meltzer, Schire discuss week in wrestling including WCW announcing shake-up with Ross out, Hogan’s public apology, Kerry Von Erich death media coverage (86 min)

September 10, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the February 28, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting with cohost George Schire and a Journalist Roundtable with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Wrestling Observer editor Dave Meltzer. They discuss the death of Kerry Von Erich, Hulk Hogan’s public apology, the shake-up in WCW announcing with Jim Ross out and Tony Schiavone teaming with Jesse Ventura on WCW’s top syndicated show, plus much more with live calls.

