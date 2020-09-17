FREE PODCAST 9/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Parks: Standout episode including reaction to Parking Lot Brawl, Kenny on commentary, more with callers (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to analyze what seemed to be a highly praised episode of AEW Dynamite with a breakdown of what worked so well on this episode which featured a Parking Lot main event, Kenny Omega on commentary, Jon Moxley picking Will Hobbs to be his partner next week, Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party in a notable match, FTR vs. Jurassic Express, MJF on the mic, and more. Then in the VIP Exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag questions with a lot more specific praise of the show, but also some questions about what’s next and a specific criticism about a current top act.

