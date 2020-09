VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz with Sue stealing the show, Jericho & Hager vs. Private Party, Mox and Archer pick partners, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party, FTR vs. Jurassic Express, MJF in action, Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz in a Parking Lot Brawl, Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse, Jon Moxley and Lance Archer pick unlikely partners for a six-man tag match next week, MJF complains, Eddie Kingston talks, Miro and Kip Sabian plan for a bachelor party, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO