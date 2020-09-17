VIP AUDIO 9/16 – East Coast Cast #519 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Bayley’s explanation promo, Sasha in The Mandalorian, Reigns and Uso as fighting cousins, more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav ruminate on Bayley’s explanation promo. Did she hold up her end and deliver? Still waiting on Sasha Banks to respond to her friend’s betrayal. Also, Sasha is a Jedi in the new season of The Mandalorian. Is Sasha about to break out into the mainstream in a major way? Will Vince McMahon again resent one of his talents making it without his permission? Roman Reigns and Jey Uso as fighting cousins. AEW makes a more than interesting signing in Will Hobbs.

