News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Sasha’s potential outside of pro wrestling, Will Hobbs signing with AEW, “Limitless Lands” and “The Completionist Chronicles,” more (134 min)

September 17, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the main TV topics, including getting Rich’s thoughts on Bayley, Roman, and Sasha. Rich opines on Sasha Banks’ potential outside of pro wrestling. Some thoughts on the Will Hobbs signing with AEW and his potential with the company. Rich reads “Limitless Lands” while Travis recaps “The Completionist Chronicles” series. The mailbag doubles as more book club talk!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020