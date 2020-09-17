VIP AUDIO 9/16 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Sasha’s potential outside of pro wrestling, Will Hobbs signing with AEW, “Limitless Lands” and “The Completionist Chronicles,” more (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav discuss the main TV topics, including getting Rich’s thoughts on Bayley, Roman, and Sasha. Rich opines on Sasha Banks’ potential outside of pro wrestling. Some thoughts on the Will Hobbs signing with AEW and his potential with the company. Rich reads “Limitless Lands” while Travis recaps “The Completionist Chronicles” series. The mailbag doubles as more book club talk!

