FREE PODCAST 9/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Tom Stoup joins to talk “She-Ra” and what the show can teach modern wrestling, the importance of treating kids/teens with more weight storytelling-wise in wrestling, more (81 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show reacting to Dynamite, specifically the main event Parking Lot Brawl between the Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz. They discuss everything about that match, including the finish and the post-match comedy with Trent’s mom. They also discuss Lance Archer and Jon Moxley, the tag-team division, and take emails on an array of topics. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

