News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: More praise for Reigns and Heyman, Sasha responds, Otis served, Big E’s revenge with live callers, emails (135 min)

September 19, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair. They discuss Smackdown with callers and emails including more praise for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, reaction to the Sasha Banks response, Otis being served, Big E’s revenge on Sheamus, the IC Title match angle and announcement, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020