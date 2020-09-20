VIP AUDIO 9/19 – WKH – 15 & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: How Edge-Lita-Hardy coexisting backstage, WWE Independent Classification review, Jeff Hardy crying out for time off, Raw’s lowest rating in decade, Michaels on retirement (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

9/15/2005 Wade Keller Hotline – Early WrestleMania 22 speculation, how Edge-Lita-Hardy are coexisting backstage, latest on Sean Waltman, Daniel Puder info, Kerwin White (28 min.): In today’s Keller Audio Update, the latest on Sean Waltman, thoughts on speculated cutbacks due to Heat and Velocity being cancelled, follow-up on yesterday’s Daniel Puder info, the first major item of speculation regarding WrestleMania 22, George Bush-Vince McMahon “bubble” comparison, poll analysis regarding Smackdown’s day change, Kerwin White, Matt Hardy’s potential storyline twist, backstage on how Edge, Hardy, and Lita are acting around each other, and more.

9/14/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, WWE’s independent contractor classification being reviewed by state, Jericho’s re-engaging, SyFy replaces final NXT episode, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including breaking news on Matt Hardy, the latest on Jeff Hardy’s legal situation, Chris Jericho re-engaging with WWE and what his comments might mean, SyFy replacing the final scheduled NXT show, and the potentially monumental news of Connecticut reviewing WWE’s classification of wrestlers as independent contractors.

9/15/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Matt Hardy ready for next phase, when Jeff Hardy cried out for time off and didn’t get it, Raw’s second lowest post-Labor Day Raw in 10+ years, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest with The Matt Hardy Brand setting forth plans for the future, Terri Runnels on Jeff Hardy crying out for time off in 2004, more thoughts on time off for WWE wrestler, Raw’s lowest rating against MNF debut in 10+ years, and other news items.

9/17/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Somas Banned, Matt Hardy Brand Update, Kane on his future and current push, Impact vs. Ultimate Fighter ratings comparison on Spike TV this week (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including Kane talking about his current status in WWE, his long-term future in pro wrestling, and the independent contractor/employee situation. Also, a look at the Impact ratings compared to The Ultimate Fighter on back-to-back nights on Spike TV, the banning of Somas and the reaction within WWE, and the latest out of the Matt Hardy Brand.

9/18/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: Would WWE want Samoa Joe? Why is Benoit edited out of WWE compilations? Was Ron Simmons’s title reign cut short due to race? WWE TV writers attend all tapings? (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor feature with questions on Ron Simmons’s push as the first black world champion, why does WWE edit out Chris Benoit matches from compilations and will they ever stop, thoughts on the TNA studio audience, do WWE TV writers attend all TV tapings including other brands, was Ron Simmons’s world title reign cut short due to race, and would TNA release Samoa Joe and would WWE accept him and push him?

9/19/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Michaels says why he retired and why he probably will never return, Orton hypes NOC, TNA to return home, Cena’s disappointing movie returns, more (10 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the weekend headlines including thoughts on Shawn Michaels’s comments about why he retired and probably won’t ever return, TNA’s planned return to their original home, John Cena’s movie box office returns disappoint, Randy Orton hype, Jim Ross, and more.

9/20/2010 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Review: Thoughts on follow up to Night of Champions and quick turnaround into hyping Hell in a Cell including big Cena-Barrett PPV stip (28 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a walk through the entire episode of Raw including the follow up to Night of Champions and the quick turnaround into hyping the Hell in a Cell PPV including a big Cena-Barrett PPV stip.

