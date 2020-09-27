FREE PODCAST 9/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback: (9-22-15): Keller & Powell talk Jericho-Reigns/Ambrose angle, Taker-Lesnar announcement, Paige’s turn, Kane’s personalities (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (9-22-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Raw the night before including the lack of follow-up on Jericho-Reigns/Ambrose, Taker-Lesnar announcement, Kane’s multiple personalities, Paige’s turn, and much more. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss these topics: JBL’s Eric Bischoff interview, will Steve Austin talk to Brock Lesnar about WM32 possible match, Sami Zayn’s future, Cesaro a more intriguing opponent than Big Show, odd Lesnar-Taker announcement, and more.

