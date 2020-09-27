Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson endorses Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, cites “kindness and respect” as keys to decision, release video conversation with Biden and Harris

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, among the most popular movie stars worldwide, endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence this morning.

He called this “arguably the most vital election this country has seen in decades.”

He said he’s a centrist and independent who has voted for politicians in both parties, and he has never endorsed a candidate before. He said he feels Biden and Harris are the best choice to lead the country.

“You buys are both obviously experienced to lead, you’ve done great things,” he said. “Joe, you’d led with great compassion and heart and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past, how important soul is. Kamala… in my opinion, you are a certified badass.”

Rock stressed: “Truth and progress through humanity.” He said the most powerful way for the human race to make progress is through equality, kindness, decency, and truth. He closed by saying, “There is much more to come.”

In our PWTorch online poll on Twitter, at least among our followers near 12 percent of eligible voters in our poll indicates they are now more likely to vote for Biden than before Rock’s endorsement. Biden is ahead of Trump among those who say they already made up their mind by a nearly two-to-one margin with over 400 votes in – 47 to 25 percent.

Johnson spoke with Biden and Harris in a seven minute video he distributed on his formidable social media following today and his endorsement has been discussed on major political shows and morning programs all day, including Good Morning America, The Today Show, and CBS Morning Show.

Johnson did not mention Donald Trump specifically at any point in his endorsement or conversation with Biden ahd Harris, but the focus on “kindness” and “truth” and “decency” appeared to be his implied points of contrast between the two presidential candidates throughout.

For someone who hasn’t ruled out running for president some day himself, this is a big step for him to take such a public stand since it can be polarizing for some of his fans who are supporters of President Trump.

