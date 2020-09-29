9/29 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Anderson & Gallows vs. The Rascalz, Valkyrie & Rosemary vs. Havoc & Hevaeh, Dashwood vs. Grace, The North vs. Austin & Fulton

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Recap video featuring last week’s X Division triple threat match, Eric Young’s attack on the Deaners, and the return of Eddie Edwards.

-Impact opening.

(1) TAYA VALKYRIE & ROSEMARY vs. HAVOC & NEVAEH

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne welcomed us to the show. Taya and Nevaeh started things off, with Taya getting the best of it. Rosemary and Havoc tagged in and mixed it up. Havoc took over but Rosemary batted back. Taya tagged in and scored the first two count of the match on Havoc. Havoc turned the tide and tagged in Nevaeh and they double teamed Taya in the corner. Nevaeh fought off a comeback and got two pin attempts on Taya. Havoc tagged in and continued beating on Taya. Taya fought out of the corner and made the hot tag to Rosemary. Rosemary took over on Nevaeh, then on Havoc. Taya tagged back in and they double teamed to knock Havoc out of the ring. Taya got the Road to Valhalla on Nevaeh for the pin.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in 7:00.

After the match, Taya and Rosemary celebrated but were attacked from behind by Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. Havoc & Nevaeh made the save. Kiera and Tasha fled to the stage.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match that once again was more or less a backdrop to progress the Taya/Rosemary wedding storyline. I hope we get to see Havoc and Nevaeh involved in something more prominent soon.)

-Backstage, Karl Anderson was telling a bar story to Doc Gallows and security. The Motor City Machine Guns walked up. Alex Shelley said he wished he had an agent to negotiate a deal for the Guns to just tell stories backstage instead of wrestling in tag team matches. Gallows said he was just about to tell a story about how Shelley was Anderson’s “young boy” in Japan. Shelley said he was way ahead of Anderson in the dojo. Chris Sabin said if the Good Brothers could wrestle as good as they could tell stories, they would be champions someday. The Guns mockingly laughed and walked away. Anderson asked Doc the name of the Gun’s finishing move. Doc didn’t know and said it was probably some kind of flip. Anderson yelled to the Guns “nice finisher—can’t wait to kick out of it” (which if I recall correctly, was allegedly a Scott Hall line). The security guys laughed and gave high fives to Anderson and Gallows. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee. Deonna said Kylie Rae’s positive attitude wouldn’t do any good against her in the ring. She promised to break Kylie’s arm at Bound for Glory. Gia announced that Deonna would face Susie at Victory Road on Impact Plus on October 3rd. Deonna and Kimber Lee ended the interview and walked off.

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and discussed Deonna’s title defense against Susie. They ran down the matches for Victory Road, including Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards and an interview with Rich Swann. Then they ran down the matches for tonight’s show.

(2) TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

This was a rematch of last week’s main event. Kaleb with a K stood in the ring and said he was about to present some premium content for “free ninety-nine” (I thought that was Katie Forbes’ line) and introduced Tenille. Kaleb took pictures as Tenille entered the ring. Jordynne took over initially and scored an early two count. She continued to work on Tenille in the corner with shoulderblocks and kicks. She whipped Tenille into the corner hard. Tenille fought back and gave a neckbreaker from outside the ring, leading to a two count. [c]

After the break, Tenille was still in control. Jordynne got a roll up for a two count, but Tenille quickly got the advantage again. Kaleb continued to take pictures. Tenille chopped Jordynne in the corner and gave her a snapmare, leading to a two count. Jordynne mounted a comeback including flying knees and elbows, along with a big splash for a two count. A clothesline led to another two count. Tenille knocked Jordynne off the second rope and draped her over the ropes. Tenille went on the attack and scored a two count. Jordynne made a comeback, but Kaleb jumped on the apron for the distraction. Jordynne turned a rollup into a choke and Tenille tapped.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Another good match between these two. I was surprised to see them matched up again so soon. I would have preferred to see Tenille go a little longer before taking a loss, but we will see where this goes. The Tenille/Kaleb dynamic seems to click more with each week.)

-Backstage Moose stopped someone backstage and asked if they had seen EC3. They guy pointed to a room. Moose went in the room and grabbed a guy wearing a hoodie. He took the hood off the guy, but it wasn’t EC3. Moose said the guy was jacked and asked what gym he went to. The guy said he was just an employee and he was going to HR. An EC3 video appeared on the wall. EC3 said he would destroy the belt next week on AXS TV. He invited Moose to the funeral of the century for the TNA title. He said if Moose didn’t show up, he would regret it for the rest of his life and ended with “you have been warned”. Moose walked off in a huff. [c]

-Rich Swann video. Rich was shown working out in the gym and talking about the recovery from his injury. Uplifting music played. The doctor (or at least a guy with a stethoscope) talked about how hard Rich worked in the gym. The doctor looked at Rich’s ankle and said it looked amazing.

Flashback Moment of the Week: Gail Kim vs. Madison Rayne from Victory Road 2012.

-Rhino joined Heath outside and they celebrated. Heath said everyone loved his infomercial and his shirts were flying off the shelf. Heath still had the cash he had stolen from Hernandez. Reno Scum and Hernandez attacked Heath and Rhino from behind, took the money, and left them laying. [c]

-Backstage, Rhino caught up with Scott D’Amore. Rhino wanted a match against Reno Scum and Hernandez. Scott said this Saturday that Heath could sign a waiver and he and Rhino could have an unsanctioned match against Reno Scum at Victory Road.

(3) THE RASCALZ (Dez & Wentz) vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Doc had Talk N’ Shop Beer as he entered the ring. Anderson started off with the advantage over Dez. Dez battled back with quick moves, then tagged to Wentz. Doc tagged in and beat on Wentz in the corner. Anderson and Dez tagged back in. The Rascalz took over with double team moves. Anderson caught Dez and tagged out to Doc, who hit Dez with a big clothesline and a delayed vertical suplex. Anderson tagged in and stomped Dez in the corner. Doc tagged in and continued to work on Dez. Dez battled back and tagged in Wentz. They double teamed Anderson and scored a two count. Anderson blocked their finisher and Wentz rolled out. Doc caught Dez on a dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Anderson hit a spinebuster on Dez. Anderson and Doc put Dez away with the Magic Killer and Doc got the pin.

WINNERS: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson in 9:00.

After the match, Anderson and Doc got on the mic and challenged the Motor City Machine Guns to a match at Bound for Glory.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match that furthered the build-up for the Bound for Glory tag team match. Doesn’t look like the Rascalz will be part of the title picture for now, but hopefully they will have something for BFG because they are always a highlight anytime they are featured).

-Backstage, Tommy Dreamer and Brian Myers crossed paths walking down the hallway. Myers threw a punch but Dreamer blocked it and grabbed him by the throat. Dreamer said he’d meet him at Victory Road.

-Backstage, Tenille Dashwood held her neck and complained to Kaleb. They ran into Jordynne Grace. Kaleb said Tenille challenged her to a match at Victory Road. Jordynne accepted.

(4) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. FALLAH BAHH

This match was to determine who would be the best man at John E. Bravo and Rosemary’s wedding. Wrestlers from Wrestle House surrounded the ring. Bahh got the early advantage, but Swinger battled back. Fallah got a bodyslam and a legdrop for a two count. Swinger poked the eyes to get the advantage. He hit Bahh with Crazzy Steve’s monkey to get the pin.

WINNER: Johnny Swinger in 2:00.

John E. Bravo grabbed the mic and told the ref that Swinger used the monkey to interfere. He ordered the referee to restart the match (apparently, he had that authority).

The match restarted and Bahh got a splash off the ropes to win.

WINNER: Fallah Bahh in :30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: All comedy. The storyline of John E. Bravo standing up to people continued.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Rohit Raju. Rohit said he was having the Defeat Rohit Challenge at Victory Road. He called Gia “Mean Gia”. TJP walked up and said he wanted to be in the challenge. Rohit said that he, Chris Bey, or Trey Miguel couldn’t be in it and he walked off. TJP said he had never been rejected before and that it was time to watch the Notebook and have some Ben & Jerry’s. [c]

-Johnny Swinger and Fallah Bahh caught up to John E. Bravo backstage. Bravo called the referee a moron. Swinger said he should be the best man and Fallah said no.

-Eddie Edwards walked to the ring. He said that he knew it was Eric Young who had attacked him last week and challenged him. The lights went off and Sami Callihan was sitting in a chair at the top of the stage. He said he didn’t do it, but he knew who did. Ken Shamrock showed up behind Eddie and kicked him in the head. He continued to punch Eddie. Sami came to ringside and taunted Eddie. Shamrock applied the ankle lock as Sami gave the thumbs down.

-Eric Young said Eddie Edwards had a lot of enemies. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Eddie didn’t show up Saturday at Victory Road but he knew he would. He said Rich Swann chose the hard way and said he wouldn’t be held responsible for what happens to him. [c]

-Susie was looking in the mirror when Kylie Rae walked up. Susie asked if Kylie would be mad if she won the title from Deonna Purrazzo at Victory Road. Kylie said no and she would look forward to facing her at Bound for Glory if she won the title. Kylie presented Susie with kick pads as a gift then walked off. Susie looked in the mirror and said “the time has come”.

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Victory Road on Impact Plus this Saturday including:

The Defeat Rohit Challenge

Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace

Brian Myers vs. Tommy Dreamer

Reno Scum vs. Rhino & Heath

Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

Next, they ran down the matches for next week’s show:

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary & Taya

(5) THE NORTH (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) vs. ACE AUSTIN & MADMAN FULTON

Page and Fulton started it off, with Fulton getting the early advantage. Fulton chased Page around the ring and got caught by Alexander. They threw Fulton back in the ring and Fulton fought both of them off. Ace tagged in and got a legdrop for a two count. Fulton tagged back in and took over on Alexander. Ace tagged in and got double teamed by The North. They continued to wear down Ace. Ace and Page were both down and tagged out to their partners at the same time. Fulton and Alexander battled it out and exchanged the advantage. They both tagged out at the same time. Ace and Page fought and eventually all four wrestlers were in the ring at the same time. Ace leaped off Fulton’s shoulders onto Alexander. The North clotheslined Fulton out of the ring. Page threw Alexander into Fulton on the outside. Page hit a spinebuster on Ace for the pin.

WINNERS: Josh Alexander & Ethan Page in 10:00.

The Good Brothers walked to the ring and squared off with The North. Ace and Fulton attacked the Good Brother from behind and all four beat up The Good Brothers. The Motor City Machine Guns hit the ring for the save. All eight wrestlers fought to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good match. Looks like we’re getting a four-way match for the titles at Bound for Glory. The North are an excellent team. Fulton is good in his role as a monster. Ace Austin stood out and showed flashes of why people are so high on him.

Fun episode which was essentially the go-home show for Victory Road on Saturday, which looks like a good lineup. Next week will continue the build to Bound for Glory with more of the Taya/Rosemary angle, EC3’s funeral for the TNA belt, and more action centered around the tag team titles.

RECOMMENDED: 9/22 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: EC3 gives away Moose’s number, Heath lobbies for job, Sami Callihan vs. RVD, Dashwood vs. Grace, Bey vs. Miguel vs. TJP, Raju defends