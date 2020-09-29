FREE PODCAST 9/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot and Fear talk to Nicole Matthews about working as a wrestling trainer, career goals, and the Canadian indie scene (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Drew a Map of Canada.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot talk to former Shimmer Champion and the heart and soul of the Vancouver wrestling scene, Nicole Matthews. The Canadian legend discusses what working as a trainer is like and how it affects her own in-ring game, how the COVID pandemic has affected wrestling in British Columbia, and why pursuing independent wrestling in Canada can be such a struggle.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO