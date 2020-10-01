9/30 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 7: Javier’s report on Ospreay vs. White, Iishi vs. Takagi, Cobb vs. Ibushi, Suzuki vs. Takahashi

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JAVIER’S G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 4 REPORT

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

(a) YOTA TSUJI vs. YUYA UEMURA

The match began with the two wrestlers feeling each other out with some early grappling. They settled on having a test of strength with Tsuji taking early advantage. Uemura then used superior technique to take over. Tsuji’s strength gained him control, delivering measured powerful strikes, until a well-timed dropkick from Uemura swung things. Uemura worked over Tsuji in the corner until Tsuji exploded with a spear. Tsuji applied the Boston Crab but repositioned into a giant swing just as Uemura neared the ropes. Tsuji reapplied the Boston Crab and sat down on it for the tap out.

After Uemura recovered enough to climb out of the ring, Gabriel Kidd attending to his Young Lion ringside duties gave Uemura a deathstare.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji at 7:35. (**)

(Javier’s Analysis: Solid Young Lion match. When Yota Tsuji fired up, it looke more like he went feral instead of your traditional fire. That plus his wild hair make me think he’s in line for some sort of wildman gimmick.)

(1) MINORU SUZUKI (4) vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI (0) – A Block match

Before the bell rang Yujiro got into a shoving match with Suzuki. They traded running shots the Yujiro took Suzuki to the outside where he choked Suzuki with his pimp cane. Back in the ring, Yujiro taunted Suzuki as he slapped and chopped and kicked him around (bad idea). Suzuki fired up and took things outside where he beat Yujiro with several chairs. Once back inside Suzuki mercilessly beat Yujiro until Yujiro fire up and began exchanging strikes with Suzuki. Suzuki got the better of him and eventually applied the sleeper and hit the Gotch Piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Minoru Suzuki (6 pts) at 7:53. (**)

(Javier’s Analysis: I wasn’t expecting much from this match and it met my expectations. It was fine for what it was.)

(2) KOTA IBUSHI (4) vs. JEFF COBB (2) – A Block match

The two started with tentative grappling to feel each other out, eventually getting to their feet and exchanging strikes. A fake out by Ibushi gave him the advantage getting him a nearfall. Another strike exchange went Cobbs way and he hit a overhead-belly-to-belly suplex. An Ibushi frankensteiner sent Cobb to the outside and Ibushi followed with a plancha. Cobb shot at Ibushi’s knees but Ibushi lept up and stomped him on his back. Cobb drove Ibushi into the corner repeatedly and when he tried to pull Ibushi out, Ibushi grabbed the ropes. Cobb yanked Ibushi into the air, caught him like a little baby, and delivered a side suplex in a cool spot leading to a pair of nearfalls. Cobb hit a series of linked gut wrench side suplexes but when Ibushi resisted the third on, Cobb hoisted him onto his shoulders and delivered and F5 for what looked like a five count but was only two (ref held back a looong time). Ibushi got out of another F5 attempt and went for the Kamigoye but Cobb used Ibushi’s momentum to pull him in for a Tour of the Islands but Ibushi escaped, hit a knee, and then the Kamigoye for the win. After the match it looked like Ibushi was trying to give Cobb some props.

WINNER: Kota Ibushi (6 pts) at 10:43 (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: There were several cool spots in this match, but the thing never felt like it got to that next gear.)

They went to a short intermission to sanitize the ring.

(3) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (2) vs. TAICHI (6) – A Block match

Okada had his back taped up and Taichi wasted no time going after Okada’s back the moment Okada turned around. Things went to the outside where Taichi continued to work on Okada’s back, and used Desperado who was on one of the commentary teams as a distraction to work Okada over with a chair. Once in the ring Okada took over only to send the fight outside again where he hits a brutal looking DDT. Back in the ring the two went back and forth trading moves, Taichi taking his pants off at one point until Okada hits the tombstone and goes for the Money Clip. Taichi get out but Okada hits a close-range clothesline but maintains wrist control, setting up the Rainmaker. Taichi pull in the referee to block and kicks Okada between the legs and applies the Gedo Clutch for a veeery long two-count. They trade back and forth and Taichi hits his own Rainmaker for another veeeery long two. Okada counter Black Mephisto into the Money Clip and Taichi passes out.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (4 pts) at 17:03. (**½)

(Javier’s Analysis: Retire the Money Clip. The loudest “pop” of the night was Taichi’s Rainmaker. Taichi did a good job keeping up to Okada and this has been Taichi’s best performance thus far.)

(4) WILL OSPREAY (4) vs. JAY WHITE (6)

Jay starts by taking a powder. Eventually Jay starts working Ospreay over in the corner until Ospreay hits Jay with a chop that sent Jay out of his boots. Jay sent Ospreay over the top rope with an exploder suplex to work him over on the outside. Jay worked over Ospreays leg causing Ospreay problems when on offense. Jay countered Pip, Pip, Cheerio with a facebuster then hits a deadlift German suplex. Jay tried setting Ospreay but ends up in the tree-of-woe position. Ospreay goes for coast-to-coast but Gedo pulls Jay to safety. Ospreay instead hit went for a Sasuke Special hitting both Jay and Gedo. Jay dodges the Os Cutter then hits the Kiwi Crusher. Opreay answered with a sit-out powerbomb, Os Cutter gets counter into a Bladerunner which is countered into successful Os Cutter for a two-count. Ospreay preps the Hiddenblade but Jay countered by “passing out”. In danger, Jay tripped the ref and Gedo came in with brass knuckles but Ospreay stopped him, knocking Gedo out. The ref went to remove Gedo, so Jay went for a low blow but Ospreay blocked. Osprey’s Hidden Blade was countered into a Bladerunnner that was countered into a rolling elbow. Ospreay then hit the Hidden Blade and followed it up with Stormbreaker for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay (6 pts) at 18:46. (***½)

(Javier’s Analysis: Mark this moment in history as we see the earliest matches, and first of the G1, of what will undoubtedly be a long rivalry between two wrestlers who are the future of the company. An excellent match.)

(5) TOMOHIRO ISHII (0) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI (2)

The two start by trading strikes and running into each other. The two beat the hell out of each other with momentum swinging back and forth between the two. Near the end of the match, Shingo hit a Pumping Bomber for a looong two. He set Ishii for the Last of the Dragon but Ishii counters with a lariat. A second attempt is countered with a DDT. The crowd is all in on this. They trade strikes leading to an Ishii enziguri, lariat, and vertical drop brainbuster for the win and Ishii’s first points. After the match, a “punch-drunk” Ishii continued to try to go after Shingo with headbutts.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts) at 26:01. (***½)

(Javier’s Analysis: This was a battle of my two early candidates for G1 MVP, and they did not disappoint. Hard hitting and wild and match of the night.)

Ishii did not get on the mic to close the show.

G1 CLIMAX 30 STANDINGS

A BLOCK

Taichi (6)

Will Ospreay (6)

Jay White (6)

Kota Ibushi (6)

Minoru Suzuki (6)

Kazuchika Okada (4)

Jeff Cobb (2)

Tomohiro Ishii (2)

Shingo Takagi (2)

Yujiro Takahashi (0)

B BLOCK

Tetsuya Naito (6)

Toru Yano (6)

Juice Robinson (4)

Kenta (4)

Evil (4)

Hirooki Goto (2)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2)

Yoshi-Hashi (2)

Sanada (0)

CATCH UP… 9/29 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 6: Fann’s report on Tanahashi vs. Robinson, Naito vs. Goto, ZSJ vs. Kenta, Yano vs. Evil, Yoshi-Hashi vs. Sanada