FREE PODCAST 10/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC card headlined by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana, explore the necessity of a Holly Holm-Germaine de Randamie rematch, preview upcoming UFC card, more (57 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC card, headlined by Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. They explore the necessity of a Holly Holm-Germaine de Randamie rematch. They preview the upcoming UFC card headlined by Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen. They discuss the reporting that UFC 253 was a pay-per-view success. Robert and Rick talk about the possibility of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. They close the show by reading emails regarding walkout music.

