10/5 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Kevin Owen’s invite onto The KO Show, Drew & Profits vs. Ziggler & Roode & Orton, final pre-Draft episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 5, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Tonight after WWE Raw, join me live with guest cohost Ryan Sullivan to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER RAW

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-Phillips and Saxton introduced and previewed the show, including the Drew McIntyre & Street Profits vs. Randy Orton & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode plus Bray Wyatt on The KO Show

-They went to a pretaped segment with Randy Orton who walked through what the various Legends did to him in the Ambulance Match. He said in those moments, he saw nothing but darkness and felt nothing but excruciating pain. He said seeing them gather and laugh and smile at his expense last week made him feel sick. He noted the Street Profits joined them at the poker table. He said for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. He said that came in the form of a much-needed reintroduction to the Legend Killer. He said he wanted them to feel the way he did when those ambulance doors closed. He said he made sure they felt the same pain he did. He said he watched them through his night vision goggles as they looked to their right and to their left in the dark. He said Big Show stood and started swinging, and he knocked him down over the poker table. He said next he walked over to Christian, looking everywhere for help. He said he snuck up to him and said, “Say hi to Edge for me.” He said he took a chair from Shawn Michaels and kicked his head in. He said finally he went to Ric Flair who was trying to escape out the door. He said he turned him around and he met his fate. He said he’d like to have seen Drew’s reaction when he saw the price paid by those who tried to stop the Legend Killer. He said the full bill won’t be paid until he holds the Univesral Title again.

Orton then issued a challenge “directly” to Drew through the camera for a Hell in a Cell match. He said that could cement his legacy. Drew barged into the room, paused and shot Orton an intense look, and then shoved him against the wall. Drew punched away at him and took him down hard. “What do you know about hell?!” he asked as he punched away at him. A bunch of officials and referees pried them apart.

(1) ZELINA VEGA & NATALYA & LANA vs. MANDY ROSE & DANA BROOKE & ASUKA

Zelina was in the ring with her music fading.Then Natalya for her full ring entrance. Mandy came out first, then Dana. (News Flash: Dana did not flex her biceps like a proud six year old boy after lifting a heavy toy.) Mandy took out Lana with a running knee and scored the three count. Rose flexed her muscles with her teammates on the ramp afterward.

WINNERS: Asuka & Rose & Brooke in 5:00.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax walked out to ringside and surrounded Natalya and Lana. Jax lifted Natalya on her shoulders. Lana yanked her to safety. Jax gave her a Samaon drop through the announce table – again!!!

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not against just doing this every week for the rest of the year. Nothing against Lana.) [c]

-R-Truth stood on an ink board where he had created a his mock draft. The top picks for each brand were inas. Mercy the Buzzard, Little Jimmy, Sam Roberts, Mr. McMahon, Charlie Caruso, and Brother Love rounded out the Smackdown side. On Raw, Huskus, R-Truth, Michael Cole, Peter Rosenberg, Road Dogg, The Other Carmella, Ranjin Singh. He then noticed a janitor in a mask and thought it was Randy Orton. The janitor swung a mop at Truth, but hit the ref. It was Drew Gulak, and he rolled up Truth for the three count to win the 24/7 Title. He then ran away with the belt.

-They went to Phillips, Saxton, and Samoa Joe at ringside in front of the collapsed table.

-Backstage Ricochet, Apollo Crews, and Mustafa Ali were chatting. (They decided to film that for no apparent reason.) Then, conveniently, MVP happened up on them. (I bet they’re happy they decided to film their otherwise innocuous conversation since it suddenly got interesting with MVP there!) MVP said tonight they are on the clock because, for one night only, he has an opening in the Hurt Business. He said Cedric Alexander said no several times and he finally came around and look at his career now. He said they’re on the clock. Crews told Ali and Ricochet to ignore him. Ricochet seemed to be considering the offer after Crews and Ali left the scene.

(Keller’s Analysis: They should all take him up on the offer, honestly.) [c]

-Seth Rollins and Murphy stood in the ring. They cut to a video package on the Seth & Murphy and Mysterio family drama last week. Seth asked Murphy for the mic. He wouldn’t hand it over. He said he had something to get off his chest. He said he’s been his loyal disciple, but for him to remain his disciple, he needs him to apologize. Seth, expressing disbelief, asked why he needs to apologize to him. Murphy said he should apologize to Aalyah Mysterio. Seth yanked the mic angrily out of Murphy’s hands. Seth said he could have shared all of their DMs, including the ones where she expresses all her feelings about her family, such as Dominik being the chosen one and how her parents don’t acknowledge her accomplishments. He said he could have put that out there last week, but he didn’t, and Murphy wants him to apologize? He poked Murphy in the forehead and said, “Disciple.” He pointed at himself and said, “Messiah!” He repeated that. Then Dominik’s music played. He came out with Humberto Carrillo. They attacked Seth and Murphy, clearing the ring. Phillips said, “This match has not been made official yet.” They stereo dove onto both of them at ringside. [c]

(2) SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO & DOMINIK MYSTERIO