10/14 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX RESULTS – DAY 16: Fann’s report on Sanada vs. Tanahashi, ZSJ vs. Juice Robinson, Goto vs. Evil

G1 CLIMAX – DAY 11 RESULTS

OCTOBER 14, 2020

YOKOHAMA, BUDOKAN, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD STREAMING SERVICE

REPORT BY RICH FANN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) YOTA TSUJI vs. YUYA UEMURA

The show kicked off with a Young Lion battle between Tsuji and Uemura. Tsuji and Uemura both focused on the arm of their opponent, but Tsuji was relentless in getting to his Boston crab, locking it in several times before Uemura finally succumbed and submitted.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura by pinfall (Boston Crab) in 7:56 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Tsuji re-established his “lead” in the C block and his hyper-focus on applying the Boston Crab was understandable given his loss a few days ago. Solid match and Tsuji’s spear as always was on point.)

(2) KENTA vs. YOSHI-HASHI – Block B Match

This next match was a continuation of the long-standing issues between Yoshi-Hashi (Japan’s favorite underdog babyface) and Kenta, whose heel turn was precipitated by Yoshi-Hashi’s house of fire save almost a year ago. The match had a strong balance of both men’s strikes coupled with attempts to get the other to submit to their signature hold. Kenta won out with Game Over, after an attempt by Yoshi-Hashi to hit Karma failed.

WINNER: Kenta by submission (Game Over) in 17:39 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Kenta and Yoshi-Hashi had a solid match that told a story of a face that didn’t get the respect he felt he deserved from the heel opponent. Kenta’s continued focus on Game Over to finish the match was appropriate, as GTS would have been effective, but getting Yoshi-Hashi to tap was what he craved.)

(3) JUICE ROBINSON vs. ZACK SABRE JR. – Block B Match

The battle in this match was the arm-based stretching of ZSJ vs. the power of Juice. Sabre Jr seemed to want to avoid the Left Hand of God like the plague, and Juice focused on blitzing ZSJ. As ZSJ tried to transition from an arm-bar to a triangle choke to counter a powerbomb, Juice eventually hit his Left Hand of God. When Juice tried to go for Pulp Friction however, a series of pins and counter-pins culminated with a ZSJ win via the European Clutch.

WINNER: ZSJ by pinfall (European Clutch) in 14:30 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Solid match between the two, and Juice, with every match has proven in the Covid environment he can thrive. ZSJ did a great job of avoiding the Pulp Friction, and took that Left Hand of God like a champ.)

(4) TORU YANO vs. TETSUYA NAITO – Block B Match

Yano and Naito had a solid comedy match. Both men spent more time trying to get the other out of the ring or antagonizing than pushing to gain an advantage via holds. Yano at one point taped Naito’s arm to Tsuji (who was the designated Young Lion outside) in the hopes of another count out win. Naito however got himself and Tsuji in the ring – and when they were separated, pretended to invite Tsuji into LIJ, only to kick the young man out of ring. When Yano tried to get the ref distracted for a low blow onto Naito, Yano also received a low blow and a roll up for the loss. Post match both men were down holding their groin.

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito by pinfall (Jackknife Hold) in 8:04 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Inoffensive comedy match with the double champ and the King of Pro Wrestling champ. Naito got out healthy and Yano as always maintained his status as the safest “bye night” during a G-1.)

(5) HIROOKI GOTO vs. EVIL – Block B Match

Goto started the match on the back foot, as Evil snatched a headlock and had Dick Togo interfere early. Both men started to have a traditional big man slobberknocker brawl in ring, with Evil in the lead. Towards the end Togo tried to interfere again, but ate a Goto GTR. Evil received a headbutt for his trouble and when Goto tried his GTR, Evil reversed into Everything is Evil for the pinfall.

WINNER: Evil by pinfall (Everything is EVIL) in 15:33 (***1/4)

(Fann’s Analysis: Evil and Togo did a less cringey version of the offense Evil used as IWGP double champ. Goto was a solid face to go up against the scumbaggery, but was ultimately doomed for the role of eating Everything is Evil given the numbers game points wise.)

(6) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. SHINGO TAKAGI – Block B Match

The story of this match was the focus of Tanahashi to avoid the Moonsault, and Sanada’s efforts to slap on Skull End if that were to be the case. Tanahashi hit a plethora of Twist & Shouts, and went back to the Texas Clover Hold to slow down Sanada. Sanada however was not to be deterred, and fought through dragon screw leg whips. When Tanahashi tried to hit a High Fly Flow, Sanada instead hit a TKO. Sanada then doubled up on moonsaults and got the win.

WINNER: Sanada by pinfall (Moonsault) in 28:25 (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Solid main event, but for some reason this didn’t click like some of their prior meetings. This win gives Sanada a chance going into the final B block night.)

FINAL THOUGHTS (7.0): More of a paint by numbers show than showcase of excellence, this was a slightly missable show.

