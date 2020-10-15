News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Should Tony Khan defer to wrestlers as much as he does? AEW-NJPW working agreement? Lars Sullivan a bad idea? Ospreay going heel? Scurll mistake? More (70 min)

October 15, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In the Mailbag edition of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on a wide array of topics including:

  • What would New Japan have to gain from an AEW working agreement?
  • Waylon Mercy name
  • Did Marty Scurll make a big career mistake not signing with AEW?
  • What are some of the biggest mistakes wrestlers have made signing with one company over another over the decades?
  • Which wrestling company would make best use of NJPW talent?
  • Is it possible to wrestle New Japan style matches every week in AEW?
  • Some additional listener-submitted TV series recommendations.
  • Should Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks be moved away from creative input in AEW?
  • What recommendations would you make to Tony Khan if you were a consultant?
  • Is bringing Lars Sullivan back another sign of WWE’s moral bankruptcy?
  • Is there a way, and if not should there be a way, to watch AEW’s PPV library for less than $50 per show?
  • What would be your 1997 WCW vs. WWF supercard?
  • Is Will Ospreay intentionally going heel during his G1 run?
  • Would Todd invest in pushing Cesaro or Lars to main event level in WWE given all circumstances and past booking of both wrestlers?
  • Starman.
  • Is the best WrestleMania opponent for Rock actually C.M. Punk?
  • Will Cody and Jon Moxley headline a PPV in 2021 in AEW?
  • Does AEW need a “creative director” to be a “bad guy” buffer between the wrestler EVPs and Tony Khan to sift out some of the nonsense? Should Tony stop deferring so much to wrestlers?

