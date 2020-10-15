VIP AUDIO 10/15 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Draft Reaction, Debate on Sasha-Bayley DQ finish, full reviews of SD, Raw, NXT, AEW, a year of AEW, NJPW G1 standings, UFC, Bellator (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the WWE Draft with a look at the top happenings and ramifications, a spirited debate on the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley DQ finish in the context of ostensibly setting up gimmick matches to settle scores, full reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW, reflections on a year of AEW and what’s next for them, the latest NJPW G1 standings with predictions for the finals, full match-by-match reviews of all G1 shows over the last week, analysis of top UFC and Bellator results, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO