LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 10/16: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Reigns vs. Strowman, Hardy vs. Sullivan, New Day’s farewell, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE THUNDERDOME IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a refreshed intro featuring many of the new roster members, then gave way to a large pyro display and sweeping shot of the roof of the Thunderdome. Michael Cole called Smackdown the “hottest live show in all of entertainment.”

-At ringside, Cole introduced Corey Graves and said the landscape has changed following the draft. The camera cut to the stage, where the entire locker room stood at attention. In the ring, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon awaited their cue.

-Stephanie welcomed the audience to the season premiere of Smackdown. Triple H said it means all new action, excitement and drama. He claimed there was something for everyone, and talked up the main event for the Universal title. Stephanie teased New Day’s farewell match against Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro. On the stage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston held a split-legged Big E as he shook his lower body at everyone.

They continued to run down the card, including Jeff Hardy vs. Lars Sullivan. Stephanie said Daniel Bryan would make his first appearance. They introduced Kevin Owens and Aleister Black. Triple H mentioned Sami Zayn. Stephanie called upon Otis. Triple H introduced The Street Profits and mentioned they’d be defending their titles for the first time tonight.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked the Street Profits from behind. A brawl ensued featuring the entire locker room. Kevin Owens wiped out Cesaro, Nakamura, and Aleister Black with a cannonball to the outside. Montez Ford flew over the top rope onto Ziggler and Roode.

Lars Sullivan’s music hit and he walked to the ring. He quickly flattened the Street Profits, then Kalisto. Sami Zayn ran away. Apollo Crews and Shorty G attacked Sullivan, but Lars made short work of both of them. Jeff Hardy hit the ring, attacked Sullivan from behind and tossing him out of the ring. Cole said they’d face off in the opening match next.

(LeClair’s Analysis: What an absolutely terrible way to start the new “season.” Wrestlers congregating on top of the stage like good obedient employees is one of the WWE’s worst power moves as it is, but to do it when a lot of these guys are supposed to be receiving fresh starts on a new brand makes it that much worse. If things weren’t bad enough, nearly everyone involved was then made to look like chumps against Lars Sullivan, who I’d argue is being push far too hard, far too quickly. Rough start.)

(1) LARS SULLIVAN vs. JEFF HARDY

Jeff Hardy attacked Lars Sullivan as soon as the bell rang. Sullivan shrugged off Hardy’s offense and dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Hardy sold an injury to his bad knee. Sullivan pulled Hardy to all fours and clubbed away at his head and neck area. Sullivan tossed Hardy from a backdrop position and covered him for a two count.

Sullivan climbed to the top rope and dove, but Hardy rolled out of the way. Sullivan sold the impact as Hardy fired off a series of right hands to the head. Hardy caught Sullivan with a sit-out jawbreaker and tried to whip Sullivan off the ropes, but Lars easily blocked it. Hardy hit Sullivan with the inverted atomic drop, but Sullivan still didn’t go down.

Hardy caught Lars with an elbow out of the corner, leapt to the top rope and finally knocked Sullivan off his feet with Whisper in the Wind. Hardy covered Sullivan for a one count. He quickly set up for the Twist of Fate, but Sullivan shoved him to the outside. Sullivan rolled to the outside. Hardy charged and leapt off the steel steps, but Lars caught him and dropped him on the edge of the ring.

Sullivan returned to the ring with Hardy. Jeff surprised Lars with a Twist of Fate and shot to the top rope, but Sullivan stood before Hardy even gained position. Sullivan grabbed Hardy from the ropes and connected with the Freak Accident for a three count.

WINNER: Lars Sullivan in 5:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Sullivan has some impressive offense, but it’s hard to overlook the controversy surrounding the man playing the character. “The Freak” is not a gimmick, and it’s not going to get Sullivan over. He’s not impressive enough, size wise, to stand out. He’s going to need something else if this character is to have any staying power long term.)

-Big E’s voice filled the speakers and New Day headed to the ring, all smiles. Big E seemed especially invigorated, gyrating, tossing his coat, running to the ring and doing snow angels on the mat. Cole said they’d be in action together for the final time after the break.

-A hype video for Bianca Belair aired. Out of the break, Graves said she’d be Smackdown Women’s champion within a year.

-New Day continued to dance in the ring. Big E said after six years, they found the one thing stronger than the power of positivity – the WWE Draft. Xavier Woods recapped that he and Kofi would be going to Raw, while Big E would stay on Smackdown. Kofi said they’ve been thinking about this all week and have had a plethora of emotions.

Kingston said social media reminded him of all their special moments. Woods recounted winning two triple threat tag matches in one night. Kofi mentioned the Hell in a Cell match with the Usos. Big E talked about Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Woods got emotional. He said Kofi and Big E trusted him, a guy who wasn’t doing anything, to run with an idea. He said he wouldn’t have even been here anymore if not for him. Kofi said he was at a point in his career where he didn’t know if he wanted to do this anymore. Kofi said Woods and E approached him with an idea to make special moments, and he’s so glad that happened. “I met two of the best friends that I’ve ever had in my life, I fully consider your two to be my brothers.”

Woods said they’re on Smackdown tonight to get it done one last time. They launched into their “New Day rocks” chant and traded hugs as their music played again.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was great. All three guys spoke from the heart. You can tell there was enough trust in them to hit their time but say what they wanted to say about working together for the past six years. It’s not often a stable is allowed to go their separate ways without a dramatic turn, but I’m glad that’s been avoided with New Day. I just can’t buy that these guys would ever turn on each other.)

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton approached Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sheamus in gorilla position. She asked what it meant to face them in their farewell match. Cesaro said they’d take great pleasure in ruining their final moments together. Sheamus and Nakamura agreed.

Sheamus’ music hit and he headed to the stage, followed by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. Cole mentioned Cesaro and Sheamus’ history as “The Bar.” He said New Day haven’t competed as a trio in a year before sending the show to break.

(2) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & SHEAMUS