10/16 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Season Premiere with celebrities, return of Daniel Bryan, Street Profits vs. Ziggler & Roode, Reigns vs. Strowman, New Day farewell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after WWE Friday Night Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Brandon LeClair to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER SMACKDOWN



[HOUR ONE]

-The new Smackdown opening features Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, Big E, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Do;ph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Rey Mysterio, Reigns again, Otis, Bayley, Sasha again, Peyton Royce, King Corbin, Street Profits, Seth again, Bayley again, Daniel Bryan, Rey, Kevin Owens, Big E, and then the four legends – Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Triple H, and Undertaker.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s still noteworthy that Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan didn’t make the cut of the four people on that legends carousel. I get Hogan not making it politically, but the others is tough to justify.)

-Cole and Graves introduced the show. They discussed the changed landscape. They showed the stage with an assembly of the new roster members. Then they cut to the ring where Triple H and Stephanie McMahon stood. Stephanie spoke first and then handed the mic to Triple H. Triple H talked about the all-new action and drama with the new season. He said there’s a little something for everyone including Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns. Stephanie said New Day are having their farewell match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods lifted Big E in an attempt to apparently show off his crotch region, as Big E spread his legs and shook his body. Stephanie called it obscene. Triple H plugged Jeff Hardy vs. “The Freak” Lars Sullivan. Stephanie hyped Daniel Bryan “making his very first appearance in the ThunderDome.” The crowd chanted “Yes!” on the monitors.

Triple H and Stephanie then brought up the other members of the roster: Owens, Aleister Black, Sami Zayn, Otis, and The Street Profits (they piped in “We Want the Smoke!”). Roode & Ziggler attacked the Street Profits. A brawl broke out with everyone. Graves said everyone wants to establish supremacy early. Owens fliip dove onto Cesaro & Nakamura at ringside. Ford flip-dove onto Ziggler & Roode. Lars Sullivan then strutted his way to the ring. Sami, Lucha House Party, and Chad Gable stood in the ring. Kalisto dove at Lars, but he caught him and slammed Kalisto into the ringside barricade. He gave Gable a Freak Accident in the ring. Jeff Hardy jumped Lars from behind as Lars yelled toward the hard camera. Lars got knocked to the floor, but looked up menacingly at Hardy.

-Cole plugged Reigns-Strowman for the Universal Title later. [c]

(1) LARS SULLIVAN vs. JEFF HARDY

They showed Jeff Jarrett on a monitor in the stands. Cole said he’d be part of the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show. Hardy sold a knee injury early after a back kick to Lars. Lars then took over. The screen noted Smackdown next week will be on FS1 (due to a programming conflict on Fox).