News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/15 – WKH – The News: Moxley talks his future and gushes about Khan, Cody talks one year of AEW, Cena married, AEW tourney picks, ratings, more (15 min.)

October 16, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including highlights of Jon Moxley talking about his future and gushing about working with Tony Khan, Cody talks one year of AEW, John Cena gets married, a preview of next month’s new Total Bellas series, AEW tourney brackets and picks, details of Ridge Holland’s awful injury last week, AEW and NXT ratings this week and an overview of their first full year averages, the Associated Press runs article on their first year, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020