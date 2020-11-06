11/6 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Otis vs. Seth and Corbin vs. Rey in Survivor Series Qualifying matches, plus Sasha vs. Bayley, Ruby vs. Natalya vs. Zelina

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 6, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join me live with guest cohost Brandon LeClair to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER SMACKDOWN

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the Thunderdome. Cole reminded us it is “critically acclaimed.” (That makes me enjoy Smackdown more! Keep saying that.) He then explained, “It’s Boss time!”

-Sasha Banks strutted out to her music. They aired a three minute video recap of their feud. Then Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley backstage. She said watching that footage must’ve conjured up so many emotions in her. Bayley said rewatching Sasha forcing her to sign that Hell in a Cell contract just makes her angry. She said they didn’t the show most important aspect of Sasha’s career, which is her losing every title she wins on the first defense. She said tonight their rivalry will end the way it began, Sasha crippled by her own failure.

(Keller’s Analysis: Bayley’s not the most “entertaining or witty or dynamic personality overflowing with charisma, but she is believable as a nasty person you just want to see get what she’s got coming. I think that’s an underrated quality in a modern pro wrestling heel. She doesn’t seem like she’s “performing” being mean despite often reciting memorized platitudes. She seems to genuinely enjoy being a heel.)

(1) SASHA BANKS vs. BAYLEY – WWE Smackdown Title match

They fought back and forth for a minute. Bayley slipped out of the ring. Sasha yelled at her and they cut to a break. [c]

Sasha charged at Bayley on the ring apron, but Bayley lifted her with her legs and sent her flying onto the edge of the ring apron face-first. Bayley took it to Sasha in the ring for a few minutes. Sasha made a comeback and landed double knees for a two count at 8:00. Bayley ended up at ringside. Sasha leaped off the ring apron and landed a hard crossbody, landing with a thud. They cut to another break. [c]

Bayley sent Sasha into the announce table at ringside with a head scissors. She swiftly threw Sasha into the ring. Sasha knocked Bayley off the top rope, then landed a running knee. Sasha hit a running elbow drop on Bayley on the ring apron. Sasha landed a frog splash back in the ring for a near fall. Sasha and Bayley tried to outmaneuver and counter each other in the ring. Bayley got the better of it, kicking Sasha into the ringside barricade.

Bayley grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring. The ref turned and got rid of the kendo stick. Bayley tried to use a chair behind the ref’s back. Sasha threw it out of the ring into the monitor area. Bayley surprised Sasha with a back stabber and a Bayley-to-Belly for a believable, dramatic, and clever near fall. Bayley leaped off the top rope with a (weak looking) elbow drop for another near fall. Bayley paused to regroup, looking frustrated. Bayley landed a back suplex for another two count. Bayley applied the Bank Statement on Banks. Banks draped her foot over the ropes to force a break. Sasha countered Bayley into a Jackknife cover for a two count.

Bayley charged on the ring apron, but Sasha ducked, and Bayley crashed into the ringpost. Back in the ring, Banks landed a back stabber and then applied the Bank Statement. Bayley tapped out. Graves said it has to be feel great for Banks to have the monkey off her back.

WINNER: Banks in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Cole’s call was solid throughout, but he undersold the finish and it took something away from the big moment. It’s amazing how many spots they worked not in the ring, not at ringside, but on the ring apron in this one.)



-As Banks celebrated on the ring apron, Carmella superkicked her. She gave her a face plant on the stage next. She posed proudly with her arms extended.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s pretty clear we’re finally done with Sasha vs. Bayley for now.)

-Backstage Kevin Owens approached Jey Uso, all smiles. He asked if he’s alright. Jey said it’s been an emotional couple of weeks. KO asked if Roman Reigns’ has him getting him coffee. “Shouldn’t that be Paul Heyman’s job?” Jey took offense and asked if he thinks his family is a joke. KO said he was just joking. KO said they’re partners at Survivor Series, but he appears to have a lot on his mind. He suggested he switch to decaf. [c]

-The announcers talked about Undertaker having his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series. (How many other farewells has he had?) Then they recapped the Carmella attack. Cole said Carmella says everyone will find out why she is untouchable. Graves said the Smackdown Women’s Division just got more interesting.

-Braxton interviewed Jey Uso in the backstage ring. They aired a video package of Jey attacking Daniel Bryan last week. She asked him to explain his actions. He said he had to do what he had to do, and family is blood, but Bryan isn’t. Braxton said Reigns has said if he doesn’t do what he says, he’s out of the family. Uso said she’s full of jokes. Heyman approached Braxton and asked if Reigns authorized the interview. “It was rhetorical; no he did not,” he said. Heyman whispered that Reigns wants to see him, so let’s not leave him waiting. Jey insulted Braxton before he walked away.

-They went to Rey backstage on the phone, sounding distressed. Dominik came up and asked why he’s not even dressed because his match is next. Rey said he couldn’t get ahold of Aalyah. Dominik said he hasn’t talked to her today. Rey told him to go get his gear for him. He got back on the phone. King Corbin attacked Rye. Dominik ran back to help his dad; Corbin ran away.

-A Raw commercial hyped “A Moment of Bliss” with Drew McIntyre. [c]

-Heyman talked to Jey backstage. He told him that if he wants to talk Kayla, he has to run it by Roman first. Jey asked if he really has to get permission. Heyman said. Jey suggested they go talk to him. Heyman nervously said he’d go bring Roman to him when Roman is ready. Jey was left waiting outside. Reigns came out a few seconds later, looking irritated. He asked Jey why he was on set and talking on camera. “There’s a chain of command around here,” he said. He said if he can’t find him, then check with Paul. Reigns asked what was happening with KO. He said he was just joking around. “Forget that fool,” he said. Reigns said it sounded to him like KO was disrespecting him. Reigns said if he disrespects Jey, he disrespects him and his entire bloodline. He asked if he’s going to let that slide. Jey got worked up and said he’d handle it. He walked away. Reigns asked Heyman, “You know about this?” Heyman stammered said he found out about it while it was happening. Reigns said he’s supposed to know about everything and handle everything so he doesn’t have to. Heyman said he understands. Reigns told Heyman to go find Adam Pearce so they can address the KO problem tonight. Still no eye contact by Reigns with Heyman. Heyman nodded and left.

(2) KING CORBIN vs. REY MYSTERIO (w/Dominik) – Survivor Series Team Smackdown qualifying match

Rey was still in street clothes, limping a bit, as Dominik walked alongside him. Corbin dominated for a few minutes. Graves said adults don’t need their dad’s permission about who they’re voting for. When Rey finally made a comeback, Seth Rollins’ music interrupted. Rey turned to look at the stage as Seth walked out. Cole said the last thing Rey needed was something else to throw him off his game. [c]

Corbin took control again as Seth watched from the stage. Cole asked if Seth hasn’t done enough damage to Rey and his family. Rey leaped off the top rope, but Corbin caught him and gave him a backbreaker against his knee and then a powerslam for a near fall.

[HOUR TWO]

Corbin applied a bear hug. Rey bit a Corbin’s head to break free. Corbin charged Rey in the corner, but Rey moved. Rey then leaped off the top rope and took Corbin down with a Thesz press. He rallied more with some kicks and a springboard dive for a two count. Corbin went for a Deep Six, but Rey countered and set up a 619. Corbin ducked to the floor. He hit Dominik from behind. Rey then dove over the top rope onto Corbin on the floor. Rey threw Corbin back into the ring. He hit a 619, but before he could capitalize on it, Seth attacked Dominik. Rey went after Corbin. Muprhy and Aalyah came out. Rey yelled at Aalyah to get Murphy out there. Aalyah said he was there to help him. As soon as Rey re-entered the ring, Corbin gave him his End of Days for the win. Graves said he couldn’t be more excited to see Corbin representing Smackdown at Survivor Series. He said Seth has his chance to “punch his ticket” later. Cole plugged the Seth vs. Otis match.

WINNER: Corbin in 11:00 to qualify for Team Smackdown.

-Graves announced Jey vs. KO would take place later.