FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP: Media Call with Cody + Roundtable w/Keller, Krol, Dehnel previewing AEW Full Gear (188 min)

November 6, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday episode with two distinct segments. First, an in-depth Roundtable where Wade is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel and former PWTorch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to preview AEW Full Gear’s entire line-up, evaluating the hype for the matches and predicting outcomes. Then the full Cody Rhodes media conference from earlier today where he addresses Full Gear including the lack of hype for the Women’s Title match, the return of “Rhodes” to his name, a possible Nick Aldis rematch, and much more.

