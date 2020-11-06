News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/5 – WKH – The News: How AEW and NXT fared against Election Coverage on cable, Impact viewership update, Cody’s insufficient answer on Full Gear Women’s Title match, LGBTQ+ documentary (17 min.)

November 6, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including these topics: How AEW and NXT fared against Election Coverage on cable last night, Impact viewership update, Cody’s insufficient answer on Full Gear Women’s Title match hype, and breaking news on a release date for a new LGBTQ+ documentary.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020