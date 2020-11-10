RADICAN’S 11/7 NJPW Power Struggle PPV Report: Kenta vs. Tanahashi, Ibushi vs. White, Naito vs. Evil main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S NJPW POWER STRUGGLE PPV REPORT

NOV. 7, 2020

OSAKA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

English commentary: Kevin Kelly, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton

(1) KOPW PROVISIONAL CHAMPION TORU YANO vs. ZACK SABRE JR. – No Corner Pads match

Yano attempted to tape pads in place at one point during the match. Sabre worked over Yano’s leg on the outside as the 10 minute mark came and went. Yano ended up tying Sabre’s shoes together around a section of guardrail on the floor. He rolled back into the ring and got the countout win.

WINNER: Toru Yano at 12:11 to retain the KOPW Provisional Championship. (**½)

(2) NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION MINORU SUZUKI vs. SHINGO TAKAGI

They went at it hard and heavy during the early going. Suzuki kicked Shingo off the apron and into the guardrail. He then slammed Takagi into the guardrail back-first several times. Shingo made a comeback and hit a dragon elbow off the top. They eventually built to another big hard-hitting exchange and neither man would go down. They went back and forth and Suzuki got the choke. He went for the Gotch Style Piledriver, but Shingo hit a DVD. Suzuki got right back up and nailed Takagi with a PK. Shingo no-sold it and took a running kick to the head. He got right up again and hit a big running lariat. Suzui got right back up, but fell into the ropes and both men finally collapsed to the mat.

Shingo went for Made In Japan, but Suzuki fought out of it. The announcers wondered if his back went out. Suzuki ended up connecting with a running kick to the face. He got a single leg crab, but Suzuki was right next to the ropes. Shingo nailed Suzuki with several forearms against the ropes, but Suzuki surprised him with a big dropkick. Suzuki continued to target Takagi’s back and applied a Boston Crab. Suzuki switched to a single leg crab and the fans tried to rally behind Shingo. Takagi struggled, but got to the ropes. Suzuki got the choke and went for the GSP, but Shingo fought out of it.

Suzuki ducked a big punch and hit a headbutt to the back of Shingo’s head. They went back and forth trading kicks and strikes. Takagi hit a big clothesline and Suzuki went down to a knee. Shingo picked him up and hit a big clothesline and Suzuki went down. He lifted Suzuki up and hit Last of the Dragon and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi at 18:56 to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a really good hard-hitting match. These two unloaded on each other and Suzuki got caught by a big clothesline late in the match and could not rally.)

(3) KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. GREAT-O-KHAN

O-Khan hit a big facebuster variation and locked in a head and arm choke. He continued to work over Okada and hit some mongolian chops. Ospreay was shown in the background wearing a suit and clapping in approval at ringside. Okada fired back and caught O-Khan with a tombstone. Okada locked in the Money Clip, but O-Khan grabbed his face with the claw and he let go of it. Okada countered an Eliminator attempt, but O-Khan caught him with a pump kick. O-Khan hit a reverse suplex and Ospreay went from his chair to ringside. Okada countered another Eliminator attempt and grabbed the MC. O-Khan broke it by driving Okada into the corner. Okada fired back with a shotgun dropkick. O-Khan got right up and grabbed the claw. Okada countered another Eliminator attempt and hit a spinning Rainmaker. He applied the MC a short time later. Okada hit a backbreaker and applied the MC again and the ref called for a stoppage.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada in 12:58 via ref stoppage. (**¼)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was not a very good match, but it was passable. O-Khan’s gimmick is too cheesy to take seriously. Will Ospreay looks goofy too wearing a monocle.)

Okada called Ospreay into the ring after the match. Ospreay smiled at Okada and clapped. He then backed away and got a mic. Ospreay said Okada deserved the truth for winning. He said he used Okada so he would become more popular. He said he can’t get the title of best wrestler in the world standing side by side with Okada.

Ospreay talked about how rich he was since he left Okada’s side. Ospreay said he wants more. He said what is worse than stabbing his big brother in the back. Ospreay asked Okada what would happen if he ended his career. He said he’d never have to worry about suits, champagne, or watches again. Ospreay said all that and his girlfriend makes him happy, but what make him so happy is beating The Rainmaker. He said what a better place to finish you than the Tokyo Dome. The fans applauded. Ospreay challenged Okada to a match at Wrestle Kingdom.

Okada grabbed the mic and the fans applauded. He said you did a lot of talking in English. He said the only thing I understood was Tokyo Dome, Wrestle Kingdom, and Okada vs. Ospreay. He said that’s enough for me. He said it won’t be big brother vs. little brother anymore. He said he will crush Ospreay in front of the world.

Kelly and the announcers said this was the first match they had for Wrestle Kingdom, which will take place on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 in 2021 at The Tokyo Dome.

The matches for Best of The Super Juniors were announced in a video package. They then went over announcements for Super J-Cup 2020 and went over the first round matches. This will be a one day tournament. It will be broadcast live on Dec. 12 from the LA Dojo.

(4) IWGP U.S. HVT. RIGHT TO CHALLENGE CONTRACT HOLDER KENTA vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI

Kenta hit Tanahashi with the briefcase from the floor during the early stages of the match. The ref didn’t see it. Kenta used shortcuts to stay in control until Tanahashi finally caught him with a dragon screw and the fans fired up. Tanahashi went on an offensive roll for the first time in the match. Kenta fired back and hit a clothesline off the top. He then went for Game Over, but Tanahashi quickly got to the ropes.

Kenta made a lazy cover and purposely launched himself into the ref when Tanahashi kicked out. Kenta got the U.S. Title briefcase and swung it at Tanahashi’s head, but he blocked it. The ref recovered and the briefcase ended up hitting Kenta in the head. The ref yelled at Tanahashi, who told the ref he was just trying to protect himself. Both men ended up traded blows in the middle of the ring and the fans fired up.

Kenta hit a back first and Tananashi fired back with a short right. Tanahashi suddenly got draped over the ropes by Kenta, who connected with a draping DDT. Kenta connected with a double stomp for a near fall a short time later. Kenta signaled for the GTS, but Tanahashi fought out of it. Kenta hit some brutal looking overhand punches. He then connected with a running Busaiku Kick for a near fall. Tanahashi went up for a GTS, but he slipped out right into a Twist and Shout. Tanahshi held on and hit two Twist and Shouts. He signaled for the Slingblade, but Kenta got him up on his shoulders. Tanahashi struggled and turned the GTS attempt into a Slingblade. The fans fired up and Tanahashi hit another Slingblade! Kenta kicked out at two and Tanahashi went up at top. Kenta stood and Tanahashi connected with Aces High!

Tanahashi didn’t go back up top. He applied a Cloverleaf instead. Kenta managed to get under Tanahashi’s leg and he countered it and applied Game Over. Tanahashi suddenly rolled through and went for the Cloverleaf again. Kenta fought it off and went back into Game Over. Kenta put a ton of leverage on the hold and Tanahashi verbally submitted.

WINNER: KENTA at 19:57 via submission to retain the IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship Right to Challenge Contract. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: Kenta used shortcuts to stay ahead most of the match, but ultimately beat Tanahashi clean down the stretch. This was a really good back and forth match.This is a big win for Kenta, as he got a verbal tapout from Tanahashi)

Kelly said more challengers would be coming Kenta’s way before he got to face Jon Moxley for the IWGP U.S Hvt. Championship.

A video packaged aired for Jay White vs. Kota Ibushi.

(5) G1 CLIMAX WINNER KOTA IBUSHI vs. JAY WHITE (W/GEDO) – Double IWGP Right to Challenge Contract match

Kevin Kelly said that half of the main event of Wrestle Kingdom could be set after this match. White went to the floor and grabbed Ibushi’s briefcase. Ibushi chased him and ran back into the ring, but White threw the case at him and then nailed him with a punch. Kelly mentioned the briefcase has always been defended successfully before Wrestle Kingdom. Ibushi fired back, but Gedo grabbed his ankle from the floor. White then took him down before slamming the back of head and neck into the edge of the ring apron. White focused his attack on Ibushi’s midsection.

Gedo went after Ibushi on the outside, but Ibushi countered him and sent him into the barrier. White went after Ibushi and also got tossed into a barrier at ringside. White first back and pushed Ibushi stomach first into the apron. He tossed Ibushi into the ring, but Ibushi got up and nailed him with a dropkick. Ibushi then followed up with a slingshot splash to the floor and the fans fired up.

Ibushi wasn’t on the attack long, as White avoided a high risk move and went back after Ibushi’s stomach. Ibushi took a Bladebuster and they went back and forth. They traded blows and Ibushi caught White with a snap German. White fired back with a sudden facebuster variation. He then returned the favor dumping Ibushi on his head with a snap German.

The announcers began referring to the 60 minute time limit perhaps foreshadowing a longer match. White worked over Ibushi’s midsection, but Ibushi caught White with a Bastard Driver and both men were down as the fans tried to rally behind Ibushi. White blocked a Kamigoye attempt and hit a headbutt to Ibushi’s midsection. He then kicked Ibushi’s midsection, but IBushi fired back with a Boma Ye.

Ibushi hit a Last Ride, but White kicked out at two. White fired back and went for a sleeper suplex, but Ibushi landed on his feet. Ibushi knocked Gedo off the apron. He caught White with a knee off the ropes. White countered the Kamigoye into backslide with his feet on the ropes for the win.

WINNER: Jay White at 18:47 to become the new Double IWGP Right to Challenge Contract match briefcase holder. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was slow and plodding. It was just getting good when White got a cheap win to take the briefcase and the Tokyo Dome main event away from Kota Ibushi. I have to think there’s more to the story for Ibushi.)

After the match, White taunted Ibushi with the briefcase and laughed at him. Kelly said Ibushi’s dreams had gone up in smoke. Kelly mentioned the briefcase had been defended 16 straight times, but now the record in these matches is 16-1.

(6) IWGP IC & HVT. CHAMPION TETSUYA NAITO vs. EVIL (W/DICK TOGO)

Kelly talked about the potential of an all Bullet Club main event at Wrestle Kingdom. Evil sent Naito into the barrier on the outside. Togo took off one of the turnbuckle pads with the ref distracted by the action on the floor. They went to the floor and Togo nailed Naito with a chairshot to the back behind the ref’s back. Evil worked a single leg crab back inside the ring.

Evil had the upper hand, but Naito finally mounted a comeback and caught him with a neckbreaker to end a long back and forth exchange. Naito was a house of fire. He caught Togo with a dropkick in the corner before landing a combination of moves on Naito that fired the fans up. Natio was working a headscissor submission and Togo got up on the apron. Naito went after him and Evil capitalized and got the upper hand once again.

Evil and Naito went outside and Evil hit his swing for the fences chairshot. Evil had the upper hand back inside the ring, but Naito caught him with a swinging DDT off the ropes. Evil fired back and whipped Naito into the exposed turnbuckle. He then hit a backbreaker and Naito sold his back. They went up top and Evil hit a superplex. He then applied a Scorpion Deathlock in the middle of the ring.

Evil worked the hold for a long time, but Naito eventually got to the ropes. Evil hit Darkness Falls a short time later for a nearfall. Naito countered EIE and hit a German. Evil got right up, but Naito caught him with a spinebuster. The fans fired up with both men down on the mat. They went up top again and Naito hit a super hurricanrana. He followed up with Gloria for a two count.

Evil blocked Destino and hit a German suplex. Naito wiped out Togo on the apron and generated some momentum. He hit a big running Destino and the fans applauded. He lifted Evil up and hit a second Destino. Naito made the cover, but Togo dragged the ref to the floor. Togo got into the ring and choked Naito with the wire. Yujiro Takahashi came down and hit Naito with his cane.

Takahashi hit Pimp Juice on Naito. Sanada ran down and wiped out Togo. He hit a double dropkick on Togo and Takahashi. He wiped out both men with a slingshot splash and the fans applauded. Sanada dragged both men to the back with him.

The fans fired up as the ref got back into the ring. The fans made as much noise as they could to rally behind Naito. Red Shoes was clearly hurt and the fans fired up as Naito and Evil traded bombs from their knees. They got to their feet and continued to trade blows. Evil eventually blocked a kick and tossed it into the ref. Evil then hit a big low blow on Naito. Naito returned the favor by hitting a pop up kick to Evil’s netherregions.

Jay White came down to the ring and looked at both men. He teased a Bladerunner on Evil and helped him to his feet. He then hit a sleeper suplex on Naito. Ibushi ran down to the ring and went after White, but Evil cut him off from behind. Naito hit a head kick and then chased White to the back.

The fans fired up with both men once again left by themselves in the ring with no ref. WOW! The ref began to recover as Naito hit several short elbows. Evil fired back and drove Naito into the exposed corner. Naito fired back and drove Evil into the exposed corner. He hit several more short elbows and the fans fired up with thunderous claps. Evil pushed Naito towards the ref and hit another low blow. He then hit a big clothesline for a nearfall.

Naito blocked EIE and hit a short elbow and a big slap. He followed up with Valentia and the fans went nuts. Naito then hit Destino and it was good for the win. What a match!

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito at 33:08 to retain the IWGP IC & Hvt. Championships. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a great multi-part match that told a satisfying story for the fans in attendance. The drama increased as the match went on with Evil relying on tons of outside interference to stay in control.

Sanada came out first to help Naito following a ref bump and then Ibushi came out to make the save with the ref down once again. The crowd was so rabid in their desire to see Naito win that it sounded like they violated the safety rules and audibly cheered at times instead of sticking to clapping. This match was one hell of a ride.)

White came down to the ring after the match. He held the briefcase. He got on the mic and said it’s just you and me now Naito. White said Ibushi failed and Evil even with his help failed. He said once again it’s me and you Naito. He said next it’s Wrestle Kingdom on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

White said he’s taking Jan. 4 off. He told Naito he can do whatever he wants. He said on Jan. 5. I will challenge you because I have this briefcase now. White said he was going to take the titles from Naito. Naito acted like he didn’t understand and mocked White by holding up his fingers.

White said it’s his Destino to win the titles. Ibushi came down to the ring. He said you don’t get to come down here anymore. Ibushi had a distant look in his eyes. He got into the ring and White went to the floor. White told Ibushi he has nothing. Ibushi went after White and he ran up the entrance ramp to the back.

Naito was left alone in the ring. He said sorry for the confusion. Let’s get back to it. He thanked the fans for sticking around to cheer him on in the main event. He said this is the last time he will be wrestling in Osaka in 2020.

Naito said he can’t wait to come back to Osaka. Naito said he knows the next time they will be in Osaka. He asked if the fans know the announcement. He said he wants to give them the scoop, but he’s not allowed to. He said for them to be tranquilo until they find out. Naito then did his post-show shout out to LIJ.

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch.