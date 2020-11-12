VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Kick-off of Greatest Wrestler Ever project with a look at rising stars of last five years, falling stock wrestlers, and what it takes to make top 100 (150 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Case Lowe to kick off their 2021 Greatest Wrestler Ever project which will lead to top 100 lists come next Spring. To start the project, Alan and Case look at their 2016 lists and spend over two hours analyzing them in terms of what might change. How high can the likes of Hiromu, Ospreay, WALTER, and Miyahara go after not being candidates five years ago? How much is the style and presentation of modern WWE/NXT hurting the likes of Johnny Gargano and Shinsuke Nakamura? These questions answered, plus fun chats about the likes of CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and all the various watch projects planned for the months ahead. Check it out and join in on the GWE fun yourself.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO