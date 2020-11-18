11/18 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Full line-up of matches and key segments, video embeds, AEW Dark happenings, analysis of line-up

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 18, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

The History of A Revolution: An All Elite Wrestling and Director X Collaboration

AEW Dark Results

The Gunn Club (Billy, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) defeated Bshp King, Joey O’Riley & Sean Maluta

Ricky Starks defeated Travis Titan

Joey Janela (w/Sonny Kiss) defeated Marko Stunt (w/Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

Frankie Kazarian defeated Griff Garrison

Penelope Ford defeated Rahne Victoria

Brandon Cutler defeated Ryzin

Leyla Hirsch defeated Tesha Price

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt) defeated TNT

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated Angel Fashion & D3 by pinfall

Ivelisse (w/Diamante) defeated Alex Gracia

Thunder Rosa defeated Lindsay Snow

Big Swole defeated KiLynn King

Jack Evans (w/Angelico) defeated Christopher Daniels (w/Frankie Kazarian)

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/BtyLHErB9W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

The Inner Circle visits Las Vegas

Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

PAC vs. The Blade

Cody & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (w/Taz)

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Top Flight – Non-Title Match

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s World Championship

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega contract signing

Final Thoughts

.@BASTARDPAC makes his AEW return in over 8 months, as he goes face to face with The Blade (@BraxtonSutter) in singles competition. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE at @dailysplace – Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwylJ8p for full event details & safety guidelines pic.twitter.com/y84q1cOLlq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2020

Return of the Pac! So I’m back up in the game/Running things to keep my swing/Letting all the people know/That I’m back to run the show! Now that I’ve typed that out (lyrics from 1996’s “Return of the Mack”) I’m realizing that it only works if Pac is pronounced “Pack” and not “Pock”–a detail that everyone in AEW seems to flip-flop on. Either way, Pac is back in action tonight against The Blade! After COVID-19 restrictions kept him out of action (and out of the country) for the last 8 months, Pac is looking to make his way back to the top of the singles division. I’m hoping that we get the Death Triangle stable that we were promised just before the world ground to a halt but, with the Lucha Brothers both aligned with Eddie Kingston and seemingly breaking up their tag partnership, that may not be in the cards.

The other big reveal last week was that Cody is starting a feud with…Shaq? Um, okay. Who is going to tune in when they hear that 48 year-old Shaquille O’Neal is going to participate in a wrestling match? Who is this for? The answer is that this is for Shaq. A bored rich guy that likes wrestling.

The @nwa Women's World Championship is on the line in this highly anticipated rematch! It's @thunderrosa22 vs. the champion @SerenaDeeb! Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @tntdrama or join us LIVE at @dailysplace by purchasing your tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/lFtvdaJwOO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2020

Another NWA Women’s Championship match is happening on Dynamite, this time between Sereena Deeb and former champion Thunder Rosa. While I continue to be stoked about the inclusion of the title (and Thunder Rosa!), I am starting to wonder where the AEW Women’s championship has gone. Outside of an OK match at Full Gear that had absolutely zero build, the title and it’s holder, Hikaru Shida, have been MIA for a hot minute. We know that Kenny Omega is the guy in charge of the women’s division, could neglecting it be part of his heel turn? No? Then what are we doing here guys?

