11/25 AEW DYNAMITE TV PRIMER: Stats on time dedicated to Cody’s ring entrance vs. AEW Champ Hikaru Shida overall, plus full line-up including Jericho, Moxley, Hobbs, Top Flight

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

NOVEMBER 25, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ARENA

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW DARK RESULTS

Big Swole defeated Vipress

3 (Alex Reynolds) & 4 (John Silver) defeated Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow

Trent defeated Michael Nakazawa

Red Velvet defeated Tesha Price

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) defeated VSK & Baron Black

KiLynn King defeated Rache Chanel

Sammy Guevara defeated Marko Stunt

Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Dreamgirl Ellie

Ivelisse & Diamante defeated Lady Frost & “Bionic Beast” Jenna

Brandon Cutler defeated Adam Priest

The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten & Austin Gunn) defeated Cezar Bononi, KTB, & Seth Gargis

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt) defeated Panda X-Press (Ultimo Panda & Super Panda)

The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) defeated Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated Alex Chamberlain & Damian Fenrir

Matt Sydal defeated 5 (Alan Angels)

Pretty Peter Avalon defeated Fuego del Sol

Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) and Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss by pinfall.

LATEST RANKINGS

DYNAMITE MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Will Hobbs in action

Hangman Page vs. John Silver

The Hybrid 2 (Angélico & Jack Evans) vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin)

Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian)

Pac & Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny)

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega contract signing

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s World Championship

FINAL THOUGHTS

After single-handedly using the power of prayer and meditation to make a Scorpio Sky title-shot a reality a few months ago, I decided to try to speak two things into existence last week: The reformation of Death Triangle and some screen time for Hikaru Shida and the AEW Women’s World Championship. The plan was a major success.

Last Wednesday The Lucha Bros. turned on The Butcher, The Blade, and Eddie Kingston to save Pac from a post-match beat down and reuniting Death Triangle. I think that PW Torch editor Wade Keller put it best in his 11/18 AEW Dynamite TV Report when he said “Kingston leading Lucha Bros. and Butcher & Blade always felt weird, but it was leading to this moment, and this sets up some nice six-man tags.” I completely agree and think that this move sets up weeks of match-ups and promos for the feud, maybe culminating in Pac vs. Kingston at the next PPV.

Three days ago, Reddit user SinneswandelX posted the perfect illustration of people’s complaints regarding the lack of screentime that the AEW Women’s World Champion gets on Dynamite. Taking the last month of shows, SinneswandelX compared the time Cody’s entrances were given to the time that Hikaru Shida was on screen. Here is what they came up with.

Nov. 18: Cody Rhodes 1:35 minutes, Hikaru Shida: 0:00 minutes.

Nov. 11: Cody Rhodes 1:43 minutes, Hikaru Shida 0:00 minutes.

Nov. 4: Cody Rhodes 2:08 minutes, Hikaru Shida: 1:18 minutes.

Oct. 28: Cody Rhodes 1:40 minutes, Hikaru Shida 0:00 minutes.

Over the last month, Cody’s entrances have received 7:06 Minutes of airtime to Shida’s 1:18. Not Shida’s entrances, but her entire time on screen. Absolutely ridiculous. I understand that Cody’s entrances are too long on purpose – that’s the bit – but it’s no excuse for their screentime to dwarf the Women’s World Champion’s by a 7-1 margin.

I wish that I could be writing about the things I love and hate about the storylines that Shida is involved in. More than that, I wish that Hikaru Shida (the AEW Women’s World Champion) was involved in a storyline. Any storyline. Any feud. Anything. So if the wrestling gods are reading this (and they usually do) consider this the official use of my powers to manifest respect for and a focus on the AEW Women’s Division among the promotion’s brass.

