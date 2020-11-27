LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 11/27: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Survivor Series fallout, pivot to TLC

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2020

ORLANDO, FL IN WWE THUNDERDOME AT AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a thunder crack echoing over a wide shot of the Thunderdome at Amway Center. Michael Cole said the events of Survivor Series looms over the Superstars of Smackdown.

-Jey Uso’s music hit and he headed to the ring. “Depending on how you look at it, this has been a rough week for Jey Uso.” He recounted Jey losing to Daniel Bryan at last week’s Smackdown, and Team Smackdown being swept at Survivor Series. Corey Graves pointed out that Jey ended Survivor Series in a “big way.”

Jey Uso said everyone’s talking about The Undertaker coming out of Survivor Series, but they should be talking about the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. He said Drew McIntyre is no pushover. “He beat Brock Lesnar, he beat Randy Orton, but he didn’t my cousin.” Jey said Drew will always be number two. He went on to begin a glowing introduction of Roman Reigns, but was cut off by the champion’s music.

Roman Reigns appeared on stage, flanked by Paul Heyman. He ran a hand down his “Heat of the Table” shirt and held up the Universal title. Cole heaped praise on Reigns’ match with Drew McIntyre from Survivor Series. Corey Graves said Reigns had the match against McIntyre won on his own, and that Jey simply acted as an insurance policy.

Jey handed Roman his microphone. Reigns turned to the entrance way. “Play it,” he said under his breath. A video package aired covering Roman’s warning to Jey about Survivor Series, the subsequent clean sweep by Raw, and Reigns’ victory over McIntyre later in the night with help from Jey.

Following the video, Reigns circled Jey in the ring. He said he told Jey to leave after his Survivor Series match. “But you didn’t,” Reigns added. He said he never told Jey he needed help to defeat Drew McIntyre. He asked Jey why his team lost. Jey said the rest of the team wouldn’t listen to him. Reigns said it’s because they don’t fear him. “They don’t fear you because they don’t respect you.” He said if they don’t respect Jey, “they don’t respect us. Then who are we?”

Reigns said Jey must think he’s “some bitch” in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers. He asked how the locker room must look at Jey, how their family looks at him, how his own kids look at him. Jey looked flustered. Reigns raised his voice, “Is that how you feel about me?”

Roman said Jey is making him feel that way because of his failures. “I don’t like the way you’re making me feel.” He dropped the microphone and left the ring, turning back to give Jey an angry glare. Jey wiped his eyes and tried to compose himself. He sighed deeply and left the ring in disgrace.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves teased Otis vs. King Corbin, coming up next. Otis’ music hit. He and Jey Uso crossed paths. Jey walked to the back, head down. When Otis reached the bottom of the ramp, Jey attacked him from behind with a steel chair. He bashed Otis repeatedly and violently. Jey cracked the chair over Otis’ shoulder, then his back, then his stomach. He screamed to no one in particular, seemingly trying to address Roman Reigns. Officials spilled from the back to force him away as the show went to break.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Great segment. This is exactly the sort of response I expected to hear out of Reigns following the events of Survivor Series and it didn’t let le down. Reigns, and by extension, Jey Uso, are on a level all to themselves right now. Reigns’ confidence and arrogance is wildly entertaining. Jey Uso’s puppy dog obedience and subsequent distress when he’s scolded is brilliantly acted. This has been a hit every single week and I’m constantly intrigued to see where it goes next.)

-The show returned with a recap of Jey’s brutal attack on Otis. During the commercial, Otis was helped to the back by officials and Chad Gable.

-Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode headed to the ring, carrying microphones. Ziggler said he feels bad for Otis, having finally woken from his Thanksgiving coma only to get beaten down. They cracked jokes about him sitting in catering, then turned their attention to the Street Profits. Roode said they want the Smackdown Tag Team titles.

The Street Profits headed to the ring with a sea of red solo cups. Angelo Dawkins said it’s not cool to impersonate them. Montez Ford told Angelo to “pay no mind,” saying they have plenty to be thankful for, like their match with New Day at Survivor Series. He said now they get to kick off Smackdown with a match against Robert Roode and…HBK? Angelo Dawkins corrected him, explaining it’s actually Dolph Ziggler. They launched into their catchphrase.

(1) DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Angelo Dawkins and Dolph Ziggler locked up in the center. Dawkins wrestled Ziggler to the corner and tagged in Montez Ford. Ziggler tagged in Robert Roode. Ford hit a quick dropkick then tagged Dawkins back in. Dawkins clotheslined Roode over the top rope, but was then attacked from behind by Ziggler.

Dolph went to dive through the middle rope, but got caught with a right hand from Dawkins. Angelo tagged in Montez Ford, who climbed to the top rope, setting up for a frog splash. Ziggler rolled out of the way. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Ziggler kicked Ford and tagged in Roode when the show returned from break. Roode gave Ford a backbreaker and covered for a two count. Roode applied a modified abdominal stretch and drove his elbow into the ribs of Montez Ford. Cole said Roode and Ziggler and upset that The Street Profits traded their titles with New Day.

Roode tagged in Ziggler, who immediately hit Ford with a Famouser. Dolph covered, but Dawkins broke up the pn. While the referee forced Angelo back to his corner, Dolph raked the eyes of Montez. Ziggler tossed Ford into the corner and went for a bronco buster, but Ford moved.

Both men crawled to their respective corners. Both tagged out. Angelo Dawkins hit Roode with a pair of clotheslines, then a spinning elbow. He scooped Ziggler into a flapjack, then an overhead throw on Roode. He followed up with a running bulldog on Roode and double underhook spinning neckbreaker on Ziggler. Roode hit the Anointment on Roode, then tagged in Ford, who hit the big splash and covered. Ziggler broke up the count.

Ziggler gave Ford a super kick. Roode rolled him up for a surprise three count.

WINNERS: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in 8:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Decent match, but here we go again with the tired, weak, predictable booking in the tag team division. There seems to be no way for them to determine number one contenders outside of having the eventual challengers just pin the title holders, usually cleanly. The Street Profits are coming off arguably the biggest win of their career, defeating New Day and unofficially getting the “torch passed.” It’s ridiculous to think that they’d then lose everything they gained in that match just days later by losing to a team that just…loses most of their matches. It’s perfectly fine if they want to move Roode and Ziggler into position to challenge the Street Profits, but this is not the way to do it. Give them a few victories against lesser teams. Hell, that should have started a couple of weeks ago. Then, give them a number one contender’s match to move them into position. It’s not that hard.)

-Kayla Braxton welcomed Daniel Bryan to the interview set backstage. She asked about his strategy going into his match with Sami Zayn later tonight. Bryan said his strategy is acceptance. He said he’s accepting that Jey Uso has a devil on his shoulder and is more dangerous than he’s ever been. He’s also accepted that Sami Zayn is more delusional than ever, believing everyone is out to get him. Bryan said he’s not out to get Zayn, but he is out to get his Intercontinental Championship. He said after he beat shim tonight, he’ll be one step closer.

-Out of the break, Kayla Braxton welcomed Rey, Dominick, and Aaliyah Mysterio and Murphy. She asked if the Seth Rollins chapter of their lives is finally over. Rey, no longer sporting an eye patch, said it’s hard to look past the things Seth has done, but they have plenty of things to be thankful for.

Rey said he’s excited to see his son’s career kick off, his daughter become a confident, independent woman, and for Murphy to finally realize that he was no one’s disciple.

Mysterio was cut off by King Corbin. He belittled Rey’s one with over Seth Rollins and said Murphy is riding on the coattails of the Mysterio name while it’s still worth something.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves tossed to a recap of the Undertaker’s farewell celebration from Survivor Series. A long “Thank You Taker” chant played over sweeping shots of the fan filled LED boards followed.

-Sami Zayn headed to the ring. Cole called him delusional and said he’d face Daniel Bryan after the break.