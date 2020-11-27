FREE PODCAST 11/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (11-30-15) WWE Raw Post-Show including League of Nations formed, Sheamus’s second week as champ, Caldwell & McNeill and callers (122 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the November 30, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosts the Raw Post-Game Show with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill in the opening segment of the show. Plus, live calls & emails for the remainder of the Livecast breaking down a self-destructive episode of Raw including Sheamus’s second week as champion, the formation of the League of Nations, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO