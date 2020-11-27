11/27 WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT: Survivor Series fallout, Sami vs. Bryan, Profit vs. Roode & Ziggler, Reigns confronts Uso for Team Smackdown’s loss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 27, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a wide shot of ThunderDome as Cole said Survivor Series is in the rear view mirror.

-Jey Uso made his entrance. Cole said no matter how you look at it, it’s been a rough week for Uso. He said he lost to Daniel Bryan on Sunday, and then his Team Smackdown was swept at Survivor Series. Graves said he ended Survivor Series in a big way, though, so “all’s well that ends well.” Jey said everyone is talking about Undertaker’s farewell, but what people should be talking about is how Roman Reigns represented. He said Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, but he couldn’t beat his cousin. He excitedly called Roman the Head of the Table and the Best of the Best. He was interrupted mid-sentence by Roman’s music.

Reigns walked out with Paul Heyman. Reigns stared straight ahead as Uso. Heyman adjusted his tie and looked over at Reigns. Reigns, as usual, made no eye contact with Heyman. Cole said Reigns and Drew battled in a physical hard-hitting match, “and in the end, the Universal Champion Roman Reigns survived at Survivor Series.” He added, “You have to give the assist to Jey Uso.” Graves said Roman could have won on his own, but Jey just helped guarantee it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Why isn’t Cole instructed to show some level of disappointed if not condemnation at the tactic Reigns used to win. He cheated – blatantly – and Cole as the lead announcer should be advocating for Smackdown to have a champion they can be proud of. When the lead announcer seems okay with the ends justifying the means, it takes away the heel heat Reigns is going for when he cheats to win, plus it makes Cole seem like he’s more loyal to the brand than he is to the spirit of fair play and actually finding out who the best wrestler is.)

Reigns took his time getting to the ring, then held his belt in the air as Heyman stood behind him looking proud. He turned to Uso. Uso looked eagerly at Reigns for approval with a big smile. Reigns didn’t give it to him. Instead, he said under his breath into the mic, “Play.” They aired a video package of Reigns condemning Uso for losing because he couldn’t control his team and earn the respect of his teammates, then telling him he doesn’t have time for losers. Then they aired a recap of the Reigns-McIntyre battle. They showed Reigns and Uso watching the video screen of Reigns’s low-blow and Uso’s run-in.

Reigns told him after his Survivor Series match, he told him to leave, but he didn’t. He asked if he told him he needed help. He said the answer is no. “Why do you think you and my team, Team Smackdown, lost at Survivor Series?” he said. Jey said they wouldn’t listen to him. He asked why they wouldn’t listen. He answeres his own question: “They didn’t listen because they don’t fear you. They don’t fear you because they don’t respect you. If they don’t respect you, they don’t respect us. If they don’t respect us, then who are we?” He said if he doesn’t think he’s the Head of the Table, he must see him as a whiny bitch begging for leftovers at the Thanksgiving table. He asked what that makes Jey, then. He asked Jey if that’s how he looks at him. Jey hung his head. Reigns was seething and said he doesn’t like the way his failures are making him feel. He dropped the mic, glared at Jey from behind, and then left him in the ring to absorb his condemnation. Graves said that wasn’t what Jey was expecting after he assisted in Reigns’s victory at Survivor Series. Cole said it might be deemed “tough love.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s so strange how they won’t let Cole condemn or judge anything about Reigns. Everything is neutral. And Cole and Graves talk about illegal interference with the euphemism of it being “an assist,” which is a benign characterization if not a virtual endorsement, like giving credit to a point guard for an assist to a power forward’s slam dunk. It’s so strange, and I think counterproductive to the purpose of a heel in wrestling who cheats to win. As for Reigns here, he was tremendous in his demeanor, but I don’t quite understand his pleasure with Jey on Sunday after he gave him his approval for helping him win on Sunday, only to brow-beat him for losing earlier in the night and disobeying his order to leave the arena before his match.)

-Otis’s music played and he walked out for his match against King Corbin. Jey Uso hadn’t made it to the back yet. Jey viciously attacked Otis from behind with a chair, and bashed him over and over again at ringside. A referee ran out as Uso let off some steam and got out his frustration and anger with how things went with Reigns. [c]

(1) THE STREET PROFITS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER & ROBERT ROODE – Non-Title match



Roode and Ziggler came out first and took some digs at Otis for biting off more than he can chew, just like his Thanksgiving plate. Roode said they want the tag team titles. The Profits came out next. Montez Ford said they’re apparently taking on Roode and HBK. Dawkins corrected him and said he’s just a big fan. Then he made fun of Roode only being able to grow hair on his upper chin. Cole and Graves wondered how the Profits couldn’t see Roode’s full beard. (Yeah, that was dumb. That was some of the Profits absolute worst material yet on the mic. Zero redeeming qualities.) Ford went for an early Frog Splash on Ziggler, but Ziggler moved after a brief delay caused by Roode. They cut to an early break. [c]

Ford made a comeback and tagged in Dawkins, who threw a barrage of rapid-fire offense against both Roode and Ziggler. Cole called Dawkins “a young man” (he’s 30, by the way) and said his agility is amazing. Ford landed a frog splash off the top rope on Roode, but Ziggler broke up the cover. Ford gave Ziggler an enzuigiri, but Roode then suddenly rolled up Ford for a three count. Ford sat up wide-eyed. Roode and Ziggler signaled they want a shot at the belts.

WINNERS: Roode & Ziggler in 7:00.

-Cole pivoted to introducing a video package on Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn. They showed Bryan’s return to Smackdown last month, and Bryan wanting to win the IC Title and defend it every week and their altercation last week.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Bryan backstage about his strategy. Bryan said his strategy is “acceptance and zen.” He said he’s had to accept that Jey Uso has a devil on his shoulder and he is more vicious and dangerous than ever, and he’s had to accept Sami whom he’s known for over 15 years is more delusional than ever. He said Sami sees himself as a master strategist and an incredible wrestler and the best IC Champ ever, but that’s delusional. He said what he actually does is exploit every loop hole he can. He said he’s there to break his delusions. He said not everybody is out to get Sami, he’s out to get his IC Championship. He said when he beats him tonight, he’ll be one step closer.

(Keller’s Analysis: Pro wrestling TV shows would be so much easier to write and book if everyone was as good as Bryan at a basic babyface promo like that.)

-Graves hyped that they’d relive the Final Farewell of Undertaker next. [c]

-Kayla interviewed Rey Mysterio, Dominic, Aalyah, and Murphy. Rey said he’s proud that Aalyah has grown into a proud outspoken women. He said he’s proud that Murphy realized what a piece of garbage Seth really is. “You are no one’s disciple,” he said. King Corbin walked up and said it’s a joke that one win over Seth has led to them thinking they’re all one big happy family. He told Rey he didn’t pass along any of his wrestling skill to his son. He said he’s just riding the coattails of Rey’s name while it still means something.

-Cole decried Corbin as having “absolutely no class.” (Why can’t Cole frame Reigns that way? Serious question. It’s strange how neutral Cole is in characterizing actions just as bad or worse than Corbin’s.) Cole threw to a video package on Taker’s career and his “Final Farewell” on Sunday. It closed with a “Thank You, Taker!” chant dubbed in.

-Cole said millions of people have had their connections with Taker. Graves said he was six years old watching Taker’s debut, and he watched in awe the whole time. He said when they’re all gone, the Undertaker will live forever. Cole said Taker changed their lives forever.

-Sami Zayn began his ring entrance. [c]

-Back live, Sami was mid-complaint about how he doesn’t respect Thanksgiving, which celebrates the atrocities against the Native American people and glutinous masses stuffing their faces with poor defenseless factory-farmed turkeys. He said that’s not for him. He said Bryan is the only one who should be thankful – Daniel Bryan. He said Mr. Nice Guy, after month of scheming, is getting the match he wants. He mocked Bryan saying if he were IC Champ, he’d defend the title more often. He said he beat Bryan at WrestleMania, and since then he’s done nothing to deserve the championship. He said WWE management is trying to sabotage him. Bryan’s music interrupted.

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. DANIEL BRYAN – Non-Title match

