FREE PODCAST 11/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Keller interviews Paul Heyman in 1992 as he touted Steve Austin’s future stardom, why he never paid for a wrestling ticket, admiring Superstar Graham, digs at Bischoff, thoughts on Zbyszko (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic he conducted with Paul Heyman in April 1992 that aired live on his KFAN Pro Wrestling Focus radio show. First, Keller covers the headlines of the week back in April 1992 including Sting’s injury in a match against Vader, some talk of Jim Cornette’s new Smoky Mountain Wrestling, WCW’s international tag team tournament, previewing any indy show with current AEW producer Jerry Lynn and former NWO/DX member Sean Waltman, a call about fading AWA, the arrival of the Road Warriors in the WWF as Legion of Doom, and more. Heyman predicts super-stardom for Steve Austin and explains why he never paid for a wrestling ticket, how much he looked up to “Superstar” Billy Graham, his thoughts on wrestling managers in the WWWF when he was a kid, his thoughts on Bruno Samartino as a kid, touting the rise of the Light-Heavyweights in WCW, digs at Eric Bischoff, thoughts on Larry Zbyszko, and much more including a phone call from Jason Powell, now of ProWrestling.net. This show also includes news coverage at the start of the and live callers.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO