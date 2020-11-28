FREE PODCAST 11/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: The Athletic’s James McNicholas (@gunnerblog/@JamesMcNicholas) joins to talk Arsenal, wrestling fandom’s similarities to soccer fandom, the difficulty in making good comedy, Ted Lasso, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is an absolute gem of an episode, as I had a chance to chat with The Athletic’s and Arseblog Extra’s James McNicholas, Arsenal journalist, comedian, and wrestling fan! James and I talk about how his fandom(s) started and have intermingled, the absence of crowds during football matches as well as wrestling matches, the introduction of AEW into the scene and how James has viewed Tony Khan’s ownership, the Wengerian “Beauty is when life meets art” quote and how that can be applied to wrestling, and how James’ grandfather brought him into both the worlds of wrestling and boxing. We finish up talking a bit about James’ former comedy troupe Beasts, his ties to Ted Lasso and Green Machine, and his ideal wrestling persona if he’d stepped into the squared circle.

