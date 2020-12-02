Raw Ratings: Details on hourly viewership, year-to-year perspective, ranking among all other cable shows, AEW and NFL comparison, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Nov. 30 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew a 1.22 rating, a bit below the November average of 1.25 and well under the year-to-date average for Raw of 1.55. The ten-week rolling average rating is 1.26.

Last week’s episode, coming the day after Survivor Series, drew a 1.31 rating, the highest since Sept. 28.

The first hour drew 1.828 million viewers. It dropped to 1.763 in the second hour. It drew 1.632 in the third hour. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 196,000, below the 2020 average dropoff of 249,000. That suggests the Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Miz & Morrison main event and the A.J. Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee match that started the third hour had more viewers interest than is typical for Raw.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw’s three hours finished in positions no. 4, 5, and 6 in the cable rankings, behind three NFL-related shows on ESPN. The Monday Night Football game drew 11.376 million viewers. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC was the most viewed cable show other than ESPN’s NFL coverage on Monday night.

In the male 18-34 demographic, Raw drew a 0.22 rating, barely beating out last week’s AEW Dynamite rating in that demographic of 0.21. In the adult 18-49 demo, Raw doubled AEW’s rating – 0.52 to 0.26.

On this date in prior years, Raw drew the following ratings:

2019: 1.58

2018: 1.61

2017: 1.96

