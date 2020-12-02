12/2 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez for advantage in WarGames, plus Thatch-as-Thatch-Can segment, McAfee & Co. appear, final Takeover hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

DECEMBER 2, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRS ON USA NETWORK

We are less than a week away from NXT Takeover: WarGames as Shotzi Blackheart will take on Raquel Gonzalez in a Ladder Match to determine the advantage for their respective team. Plus, how will the Undisputed Era respond after Pete Dunne gave his team the advantage in the men’s WarGames match after his victory over Kyle O’Reilly. The only way to find out is by tuning into NXT which takes place tonight from the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Now let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Shotzi Blackheart to face Raquel González in WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

A Thatch-as-Thatch Can segment

Pat McAfee, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne will appear

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Shotzi Blackheart to face Raquel González in WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

The task won’t be easy but Shotzi Blackheart is up for the challenge as she will take on Raquel Gonzalez in a Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team leading into the Women’s WarGames Match. Candice LeRae has assembled a pretty solid team with Toni Storm, Dakota Kai and the powerful Gonzalez. Blackheart isn’t heading into her first WarGames match as she recruited both Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley to her team. The question now is can Shotzi overcome Gonzalez and give her team the advantage heading into the Women’s WarGames match.

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be a solid match as both Blackheart and Gonzalez are talented wrestlers and both work hard in their matches. This will be interesting to watch as my guess is NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be revealed as the last member of Blackheart’s team. But I would prefer it happens on the TakeOver special and not tonight as the heel team should have the advantage heading into WarGames. But then the babyface team should prevail in the WarGames match.)

Men’s TakeOver: WarGames final build

Last week a mystery man cost Kyle O’Reilly his match against Pete Dunne and now Pat McAfee’s team has the advantage heading into the Men’s WarGames Match. The question now is how will Undisputed Era respond and which team will stand tall heading into WarGames?

EXCLUSIVE: @AdamColePro just went off on @PatMcAfeeShow following the controversy surrounding the Ladder Match on #WWENXT! *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/DbV3vyZyuW — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 26, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: My guess is that it was McAfee who disguised himself and cost O’Reilly the ladder match against Dunne. My guess is a big brawl could take place to build the Men’s WarGames Match. That’s fine but something big needs to happen to make the match feel special.)

Will Curt Stallion make his debut tonight on NXT?

Curt Stallion was gearing up to make his NXT debut tonight but that might be in doubt after he was attacked by Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza outside. The question will Stallion still make his debut tonight and call out a member of Leagdo del Fantasma in the process?

(Amin’s Analysis: I liked the use of shooting angles before as it’s a clever way to get viewers interested if done right. This is a good way to introduce Stallion to the NXT fans and establish him as a clear babyface and possible challenger for the NXT Cruiserweight Title.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Candice LeRae defeated Ember Moon. Kushida continued his winning way defeating Timothy Thatcher. Toni Storm turned heel attacking Ember Moon and joining Candice LeRae team ahead of the Women’s WarGames Match.

Overall Thoughts

NXT Takeover: WarGames should be a great show filled with terrific wrestling matches from start to finish. The wrestling on NXT is usually very solid as you see some very good matches on the show. But the focus on tonight’s show should be building angles and moments for the Takeover: Special.

RECOMMENDED: 11/25 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on ladder match with WarGames implications, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Kevin Owens appearance, more