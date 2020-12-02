12/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Omega for the AEW Title, Cody & Darby vs. Starks & Hobbs, Kazarian vs. Jericho, Battle Royal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT – “WINTER IS COMING”

DECEMBER 2 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the AEW opening theme, Jim Ross introduced the show and declared it their biggest episode yet. The camera panned the crowd. Ross said winter has arrived because it’s 40 degrees at Daily’s Place.

(1) DYNAMITE DIAMOND BATTLE ROYAL – Final Two Battle Next Week for Diamond Ring

The wrestlers were at ringside. The bell rang. They all charged into the ring other than Shawn Spears and Scorpio Sky. (Why wouldn’t all wrestlers do that to delay the chance of being eliminated?) They cut to an inset soundbite with MJF who talked about winning last year, and he said he would be elated if Sammy Guevara or Wardlow wins. He put his arm around Guevara and said, “It’s not my ring, it’s our ring.” Matt Hardy eliminated Isiah Kassidy. Schiavone noted that Kassidy might not have known his idol and mentor did that to him. Hangman Page eliminated Serpentico, with help from Dark Order members. Luther was knocked out by Miro next. Ross noted the death of Pat Patterson and called him one of the greats. Spears attacked Sky once they got in the ring and stomped away at him. Spears eliminated Matt Sydal with a backdrop onto the ramp. Sky eliminated Spears. They cut to Tully Blanchard’s reaction in the stands. He stood up. Fans sang “Na na na na good bye” at Spears. Spears put on his loaded glove and grabbed Sky and hit him from behind. Wardlow then eliminated Sky. Hardy knocked John Silver into Reynolds to eliminate him. Marq Quen saved Hardy, then Hardy ducked a charging Silver, who went flying over the top rope to be eliminated.

It was down to Kip Sabian, Miro, Wardlow, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Marq Quen, Jungle Boy, Joey Janela, and Lee Johnson. Hardy tossed Page over the topp rope. Quen dropkicked him off the ring apron, but Dark Order caught him and threw him back into the ring. He then gave Quen a Buckshot Lariat. Hardy, though, then tossed a celebrated Page over the top rope to eliminate him. Cassidy eliminated Sabian. Sabian yanked Cassidy to the floor. Miro beat up Cassidy, throwing him into the ringpost. Miro tossed out Johnson. Wardlow guarded MJF and Sammy in the corner. They just stood there for several minutes. Hardy tried to dump Miro, but Miro tossed Quen onto Hardy and over the top rope. Miro then knocked Hardy off the ring apron to eliminate him. “Miro is on a roll!” exclaimed Schiavone. Miro eliminated Janela next. Miro looked down at Jungle Boy, but MJF, Guevara, and Wardlow attacked him from behind. Miro absorbed the beating and tossed MJF and Guevara off of him. Then Miro and Wardlow squared off. They exchanged punches. Miro got the better of him, but then MJF and Guevara joined in. Wardlow clotheslined Miro hard to the mat. Ross said he thinks Wardlow is a future AEW World Champion. The three of them eliminated Miro.

MJF, Guevara, and Wardlow surrounded Jungle Boy. JB put up a fight. He and Guevara battled on the ring apron. They excecuted a nice sequence of moves, but MJF shoved JB, which knocked Sammy and JB off the top rope to eliminate both of them. Guevara was fuming mad. MJF pleaded his case. MJF and Wardlow stood together, but then Wardlow realized Cassidy hadn’t been officially eliminated. MJF celebrated as Wardlow tried to eliminate Cassidy. Cassidy, though, shoved Wardlow into MJF who flipped over the top rope and landed on the ring apron. Wardlow grabbed him and saved him. Wardlow yelled at MJF to help out. Cassidy then surprised Wardlow with an Orange Punch. He gave one to MJF. He then tossed Wardlow over the top rope. The bell rang. Cassidy and MJF were the final two, thus co-winners who will battle one-on-one next week. The Best Friends, Trent and Chucky T, celebrated with him.Miro and Sabian with Penelope Ford ran to the ring and yelled at them. Wardlow didn’t look happy at ringside.

WINNERS: Cassidy and MJF in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good battle royal. I don’t say that often, but that was really well booked and well executed, with a natural flow of various sub-plots and good finish.)

-The announcers hyped the rest of the line-up.

-Kaz made his ring entrance. [c]

(2) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Ortiz, Jake Hager) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Jericho’s ring entrance aired next. They cut to fans, some with their masks pulled down, singing the lyrics. Ross touted Kaz’s 22 year career. He said he’s defeated some big names including Kazuchika Okada. Kaz opened with a side headlock. Jericho escaped and poked Kaz’s eye. Kaz landed a slingshot legdrop onto Jericho on the ring apron. Kaz had to end with Hager at ringside. Jericho then gave Kaz a Code Breaker in the ring. He knocked him to the floor. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Jericho dominated during the break. Kaz caught Jericho with a backslide after the break. Kaz rallied. Jericho came back with a Lionsault attept, but Kaz moved. Kaz then landed a springboard legdrop in the ring for a two count. Kaz gave Jericho a Flex Capacitor off the top rope for a near fall. Kaz countered a Code Breaker a minute later and turned it into a Walls of Jericho. Ortiz stood on the ring apron and yelled at Kaz. He was going to hit Jaz with a loaded sock, but Hager told him to get down to prevent the DQ. Ortiz finally jumped off the ring apron. Jericho almost reached the bottom rope, but Kaz pulled him back. MJF and Wardlow then walked out with a white towel. “That snake is going to throw in the towel!” said Schiavone. Guevara ran out and yanked the towel away from MJF. Jericho finally reached the bottom rope to force the break as Guevara continued to yell at MJF. Maz then rolled up Kaz for a two count. He followed with an inside cradle for a two count. Jericho surprised Kaz with a Judas Effect for the sudden win. Ross said it seemed Inner Circle were not on the same tonight. Jericho celebrated with his men, sporting a bloody nose.

WINNER: Jericho in 11:00.

-Guevara shoved MJF. Jeicho tried to make peace. Hager and Wardlow started shoving each other. Jericho yelled for them to stop. “Stop this shit!” he yelled. “I’ve had enough. This is bullshit. This is not what we planned. This is not what we talked about.” He told them they have seven days to talk this through. He said they’ll have an ultimatum to work together as a team – every member – or the Inner Circle breaks up forever. MJF smiled, like he was intriguedbythe thought. Ortiz and Guevara argued with MJF and Wardlow as Jericho left.

-Alex Marvez interviewed The Young Bucks about facing Hybrid 2 next week. Nick Jackson asked Marvez if he remembers them superkicking him. Matt said they remember beating FTR in one of the best tag matches in the history of wrestling. He said Hybrid 2 don’t have a good enough record to deserve a title match, but they beat them next week, they can have a title shot. The Acclaimed barged in and sent Marvez away. Bowens said he and Max Castor have arrived. Caster then rapped in their face. He joked about them staring at their junk and asked if they had erections. Matt asked if someone else already did this gimmick. They were attacked by Hybrid 2. Jack Evans tossed Nick into a tras can, then stomped away at Matt. Christopher Daniels and Kaz made the save. Daniels chased them off with a chair.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Acclaimed are likely to be polarizing, but early indications are they have an It Factor worth building on. It’s a big endorsement by Tony Khan, who put them together as a team after being impressed with their work, that he gave them an angle on this show with the Bucks.)

-Brit Baker made her entrance. They cut to a soundbite of Baker saying she was glad to get rid of Thunder Rosa, who she said didn’t belong in AEW. She said Leyla should have a one-way plane ticket back to Russia after tonight. Hirsh then made her way to the ring.

(3) DR. BRIT BAKER (w/Rebel) vs. “LEGIT” LEYLA HIRSH

Hirsh applied an early cross armbreaker. Baker escaped by grabbing her tooth. She superkicked Hirsh, but she obviously stopped short and made a slapping sound. Not good. She just shouldn’t do that kick anymore. [c/ss]

Hirsh came back with a German suplex. Baker regrouped with Rebel. Hirsh dove through the ropes and tackled her. Baker caught Hirsh with a sling blade at ringside. Hirsh applied another armbreaker mid-ring. Baker escaped and transitioned into a Lock Jaw attempt. Hirsh escaped and applied another cross armbreaker. Baker escaped and went for another (bad) superkick. Hirsh kneed Baker and was favoring her back and could barely climb the ropes. The announcers decried her not going for the cover. Rebel distracted the ref as Baker beat up Hirsh, although she didn’t do anything illegal. She then finished Hirsh with the Lock Jaw.

WINNER: Baker in 9:00.

-Thunder Rosa jumped Baker right after the match, and poor Hirsh was underneath it. Rebel went after Rosa. Hirsh then gave Rebel a German suplex. Six referees tried to break up Baker and Rosa afterward. Producers B.J. Whitmer and Jerry Lynn ran out to separate them.

-A recap aired of the Cody & Darby Allin feud with Taz and his wrestlers.

-Darby’s ring entrance took place. He skateboarded to the ring. Then Cody’s ring entrance took place.