LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 12/4: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Owens & Otis vs. Reigns & Uso, Tribute to Pat Patterson, more

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN AMWAY CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a wide shot of the entrance stage. The entire Smackdown locker room stood below a memorial graphic. The camera cut to Michael Cole and Corey Graves, standing at the announcers desk at ringside. Cole said they lost a beloved member of the WWE family this week. He asked the audience to join them in a traditional ten bell salute in honor of Pat Patterson.

A “thank you Pat” chant filled the Thunderdome. The camera swept across the screens in the arena, then back to the wrestlers on stage before fading out on the memorial graphic. The traditional Smackdown intro video followed.

-Michael Cole provided a standard introduction to the show over a sweeping wide shot of the Thunderdome. He introduced Kayla Braxton, already in the ring.

-Kayla Braxton introduced the “most dominant Superstar of his era,” listing off a plethora of accolades and finally welcoming Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns walked to the ring, flanked by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Heyman looked around confidently. Jey seemed sullen and bit dejected at first, but picked his head up as the group reached ringside. Cole and Graves teased the tag team match scheduled for later tonight. Graves remarked that Jey Uso is on his way to becoming a “bad, bad man” like his cousin.

Roman complimented Kayla for her introduction, but said she missed one. Paul stepped in to deliver his “reign(s)ing, defending…” line. Kayla apologized, then quickly moved to asked Reigns and Jey about the events of last week’s show. A video package covering last week’s segments aired.

Back live, Kayla asked if Roman fears Kevin Owens. Reigns shook his head in disgust. He paused. He said this is likely going to be the most important thing Kayla ever does in her career, and she came out and blew it by asking stupid questions. “Michael Cole could’ve done this, but we gave you a chance,” Reigns said.

Kayla was unshaken. She asked Roman if he’s using Jey Uso as a pawn by manipulating him. Reigns said those are stupid words for stupid people. “I am the protector,” Reigns added. He said Jey is one half of the one of the best tag teams of the generation, but implored Kayla to look at what he’s done over the last few months. Roman said Paul went to bat for Kayla, but she’s blown it again. He stepped away from the microphone and told Paul to handle “this amateur.”

Heyman referenced ratings. He said they’re up because of “main event Jey Uso.” Heyman claimed that Roman is a motivator and an inspiration to his cousin and to others. Kevin Owens’ music cut Paul off.

Kevin said that, since it’s been established that they don’t fear each other, there’s no reason to wait until later tonight. He offered to settle it right now. Roman asked for the microphone. Paul tried to hand it over, but Jey took it from him. “We run this show, you know we accept.”

“I wasn’t talking to the bus boy,” Owens retorted. He turned to Reigns, “I was talking to the head of the table.” Owens suggested, if not now, why not TLC? He said they should add some tables, ladders, and chairs, and put the title on the line. Roman took the microphone from Jey. Owens again offered to settle it now.

Reigns laughed. “You being on the island of relevancy is the best thing that’s ever happened to you,” Reigns said. He said he trained his cousin well, and they don’t back down from a challenge. Reigns told Owens he’s lucky, because the old him would beat Kevin down now. “What do I look like, a savage? I’m a gentleman. There’s a lady in the ring. Grow up.” Reigns tossed the mic and left the ring.

Reigns’ music played, but Owen asked them to shut it off. He said he’d grow up when Roman grew some balls. “Right now, it’s clear to everyone that you’re just a bitch.” Reigns grew angry, but restrained himself from turning around. He continued his walk up the ramp.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good segment. I liked the idea of presenting it as though it was Paul Heyman who went to bat for Kayla Braxton to get the in-ring interview rather than Michael Cole, only to have Reigns undermine her credibility. Kayla, to her credit, refused to back down from Reigns. Kevin Owens, the moral compass of Smackdown, played the likable foil to Reigns and company, while Heyman and Jey Uso acted as excellent compliments to the Reigns character. Heyman’s role, though drastically different from the one he inhabited during his tenure with Brock Lesnar, is effective and poignant. He’s the dirty work, clean up guy, and it works.)

-Michael Cole teased a six man tag team match in honor of Pat Patterson, featuring the current Intercontinental champion and five other former champions. Corey Graves talked up a sit down interview with Carmella to discuss her rivalry with Sasha Banks.

-Bayley headed to the ring. Graves said she’d face Natalya after the break.

-Out of the break, Jey Uso was heated, talking to Roman and Paul. He said Owens overstepped and apologized for “stepping out of line.” Roman put a hand on Jey’s shoulder. He said there’s consequences for everything he does. Paul looked on at Reigns, concern on his face. Reigns told Jey he loved him and left.

-Cole and Graves confirmed that Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens in a TLC match at TLC for the Universal Championship.

-Natalya headed to the ring. Cole threw to a recap of the run in between Bayley and Natalya on last week’s show. He then welcomed Bianca Belair to the commentary table.

(1) BAYLEY vs. NATALYA

Natalya grabbed a headlock and took Bayley down. Bayley freed herself with her legs and the two locked up after returning to their feet. Bayley hung Nattie up in the ropes and then turned her attention to Bianca Belair. Belair said Bayley is always focused on her.

Bayley gave Natalya a dropkick on the outside. She slid in the ring to break the count, then got in Bianca’s face at the table. Natalya recovered and tossed Bayley into the ring steps. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Bayley hit a side back body drop for a two count when the show returned from commercial. Natalya fought to her feet and tried to take Bayley down for a Sharpshooter, but Bayley caught her with a knee to the face. Bayley tripped Natalya into the turnbuckle. Natalya fought out of the corner, took Bayley down and applied the Sharpshooter for a quick tap out win.

WINNER: Natalya in 6:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Hard to say anything at all about match quality. Over 4 minutes of the 6 minute runtime were spent in commercial. Certainly a surprising result, given where Bayley was just weeks ago. I’m not sure what purpose this ultimately serves, given that Bianca Belair didn’t cause any sort of distraction. You can make the case that Bayley was too focused on Belair, but that was only the story in the opening minute or so of the match. Bayley seemed focused on Nattie after that, especially following the commercial break. Strange booking.)

-Cole teased a tribute to Pat Patterson coming up after the break.